SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Result Announced @ssc.nic.in, Check List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification

SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Result on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2 Exam can download the result through the official website of SSC.i.e.ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Exam was conducted from 26 November 2019 across the country in which 96478 candidates appeared. All those candidates who have successfully qualified in SSC MTS 2019 Paper 2 are eligible to appear in the document verification round for Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India, in different States/ Union Territories.

The Document Verification will be conducted by the Regional Offices of the Commission. The SSC MTS 2019 for Document Verification will be uploaded by the Regional Offices on their respective websites. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for further information in this regard.

The commission will soon release the SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Marksheet on its website on 5 November 2020. As of now, the commission has released the SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Cut Off Marks on its website. Candidates can check the category wise break up of candidates provisionally shortlisted for appearing in the Document Verification are as follows:

Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-25 years:

SC ST OBC EWS UR ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others Total Candidates available 1236 1205 4214 1138 6954* 1481 272 217 203 84 17004

Candidates qualifying against vacancies in the age-group of 18-27 years:

SC ST OBC EWS UR ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others Total Candidates available 230 335 1098 401 1310* 329 57 51 48 39 3898

SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Paper 1+ Paper 2 and Document Verification.

SSC MTS Tier 2 2019 Application Details

The SSC MTS 2019 Recruitment Process was started on 22 April and ended on 29 May 2019. The SSC MTS 2019 Paper 1 Exam was conducted from 2 August to 22 August 2020 at different centres across the country. The result of Paper-I of the above Examination was declared on 5 November 2020. In which a total of 1,20,713 candidates were shortlisted to appear in Paper-2. The candidates can now directly check SSC Tier 2 Result 2020 by clicking on the provided link given in this article.