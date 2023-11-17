SSC Recruitment 2023: Engineer Graduates Can Apply at ssc.nic.in

SSC Recruitment 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Young Professionals (IT). The recruitment will be done purely on a short-term contract basis at SSC (Headquarters), New Delhi. BE/B.Tech/BCA graduates are eligible to submit their application.

They may send their application in the format available on the website of SSC either through post or through email so as to reach the Commission within 14 days of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper.

SSC Young Professional Notification Click Here SSC Young Professional Google Application Link Apply Here SSC Offline Application Form Format Download Here

Salary

Rs. 30,000 Per Month (Fixed)

SSC YP Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Essential: BE/B.Tech/BCA degree from any recognized college / University of the Country with a minimum of 60% marks.

Duties of Young Professional

Handling of official communication preferably in English/Hindi.

Data entry and verification, data validation, reconciliation of validation errors

Professional competency in MS Office

Preparation of documents, letters and tables, Power-Point presentations, document conversion and computer file handling, Cataloguing, filling, and maintenance of files.

Taking regular backup of data/files on computer.

Any other work assigned to them.

How to Download SSC Young Professional Recruitment 2023 ?

The interested candidates may send their application in the format available on the website of SSC either through post to Under Secretary (Establishment-I), Staff Selection Commission, Room No. 712, Block No.12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003, or through email at sschq.e1@gmail.com so as to reach the Commission within 14 days of publication of this advertisement in the newspaper. Also, interested candidates have to submit a Google Form available on the website of the Commission.

