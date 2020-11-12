SSC SI CPO Tier 1 Application Status 2020 Released for NER and CR, Check Sub-Inspectors in CAPF and Delhi Police Application Status Here

SSC SI CPO 2020 Tier 1 Application Status 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has activated the application status of Tier 1 Exam of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of Central Region (CR) and North East Region (NER). Candidates can download SSC CPO SI Application Status 2020 from the SSC official websites.

SSC SI CPO Application Status Links are also given below. The candidates can check whether their application is accepted or rejected through the links using their Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth:

SSC NER SI CPO Application Status Link

SSC CR SI CPO Application Status Link

The commission has released the admit card for the online exam. The candidates can check SSC CPO SI Admit Card Updates through the link:

SSC NER SI CPO Admit Card Download 2020



SSC CPO SI Online Exam is scheduled to be held on from 23 November to 25 November 2020. The online test will have questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, English Comprehension, General Knowledge and General Awareness and Quantitative Aptitude. Each section will have 50 questions of 50 marks. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the test.

The recruitment is being done to fill vacant posts of Sub-Inspector (Executive) (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police for Group “C” (Non-Gazetted)and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) for Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministeria. SSC had published SSC CPO Recruitment Notification in the month of June 2020