SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2020 Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Delhi Police and CAPF Paper 1 Call Letter Here

SSC CPO Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Sub-Inspectors (SI) on the official website ssc-cr.org. Candidates who have applied for SSC CPO 2020 can check their SSC CPO SI Application Status and download SSC SI Admit Card from the SSC official websites or through the table below:

The candidates whose application is accepted can appear for SSC CPO Exam from 23 November to 25 November 2020.

SSC CAPF Admit Card of other regions will be also be uploaded soon on regional websites of SSC.

SSC CPO SI Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region SSC CPO SI Admit Card Region-wise SSC Regional Websites SSC Central Region SSC CR CPO SI Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Region SSC NR CPO Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR CPO SI Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER CPO SI Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR CPO SI Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR CPO SI Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MPR CPO SI Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER CPO SI Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR CPO SI Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

Candidates must bring SSC CPO Admit Card along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card at the exam centre. The candidates should also follow COVID related instructions and guidelines. Check below:

SSC CPO SI Exam Pattern:

SSC CPO SI Exam will have multiple-choice questions on:

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Allotted General Intelligence and Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours English Comprehension 50 50 General Knowledge and General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CPO Answer Keys 2020 will be placed on the website of the Commission after the Examination and the result shall be announced after analyzing all the objections received against answer key.

The candidates who will qualify in SSC CPO Tier 1 shall be called for PET/PST (Physical Standard Test / Physical Endurance Test). Those who qualify SSC CPO PET PST will be called Paper 2 followed by Medical Test. SSC CPO SI Paper 2 is scheduled on 01 March 2021.

SSC had invited applications for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from 17 June 2020 to 16 July 2020.

SSC CPO 2020 Notification