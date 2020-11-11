SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2020 Released @ssc-cr.org, Download Delhi Police and CAPF Paper 1 Call Letter Here

Staff Selection commission (SSC) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Sub-Inspectors (SI) on the official websites. Check SC Region-wise Admit Card Download Link Here

Nov 11, 2020 19:14 IST
SSC CPO SI Admit Card 2020 Download

SSC CPO Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection commission (SSC), Central Region (CR) has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Sub-Inspectors (SI) on the official website ssc-cr.org. Candidates who have applied for SSC CPO 2020 can check their SSC CPO SI Application Status and download SSC SI Admit Card from the SSC official websites or through the table below:

The candidates whose application is accepted can appear for SSC CPO Exam from 23 November to 25 November 2020

SSC CAPF Admit Card of other regions will be also be uploaded soon on regional websites of SSC.

SSC CPO SI Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

 

Name of the Region

SSC CPO SI Admit Card Region-wise

SSC Regional Websites

SSC Central Region

SSC CR CPO SI Admit Card

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC North Region

SSC NR CPO Admit Card

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC KKR CPO SI Admit Card

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Eastern Region

SSC ER CPO SI Admit Card

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC WR CPO SI Card

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Western Region

SSC NWR CPO SI Admit Card

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MPR CPO SI Admit Card

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC NER CPO SI Admit Card

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC Southern Region

SSC SR CPO SI Admit Card

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

Candidates must bring SSC CPO Admit Card along with two passport size recent colour photographs and an original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on their admit card at the exam centre. The candidates should also follow  COVID related instructions and guidelines. Check below:

SSC Exam Notice 2020 1

SSC Exam Notice 2020 2

SSC CPO SI Exam Pattern:

SSC CPO SI Exam will have multiple-choice questions on:

Subject

Number of Questions

 Marks

Time Allotted

General Intelligence and Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours

English Comprehension

50

50

General Knowledge and General Awareness

50

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC CPO Answer Keys 2020 will be placed on the website of the Commission after the Examination and the result shall be announced after analyzing all the objections  received against answer key.

The candidates who will qualify in SSC CPO Tier 1 shall be called for PET/PST (Physical Standard Test / Physical Endurance Test). Those who qualify SSC CPO PET PST will be called Paper 2 followed by Medical Test. SSC CPO SI Paper 2 is scheduled on 01 March 2021.

SSC had invited applications for recruitment of Sub-Inspector (Executive)  in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from 17 June 2020 to 16 July 2020.

SSC CPO 2020 Notification

