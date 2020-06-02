SSC CPO SI 2020 Notification Expected in June or July: SSC SI Exam from 29 September, Check SSC SI Notification Updates Here

SSC CPO 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has, recently, released the exam date for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs 2020. As per the SSC Calendar, SSC CPO Exam for Phase 1 is scheduled to be held on 29 September, 30 September, 01 October and 05 October 2020. We can expect SSC CPO 2020 Notification in June or July 2020 as SSC releases recruitment notification before 2 or 3 months from the date of the conduct of exam.

Every year, SSC and Central Police Organisation (CPO) conducts SSC CPO SI Exam 2020 for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI) (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector(SI) (Ground Duty)in CAPFs. Last year, SSC had cancelled the vacancies for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) in CISF.

SSC CPO Recruitment shall be done through Online Mode only. Candidates seeking to apply for SSC SI Recruitment 2020 can submit application on SSC official website ssc.nic.in, once the notification and application dates are released.

The candidate, who are interested for SSC SI CAPF 2020, should be a Graduate from a recognized university or equivalent and his/her age should be between 20 to 25 Years.

In 2019, SSC CPO online application was started on 17 September 2019 and the last date for submitting applications was 16 October 2019. SSC CPO Paper 1 was conducted from 09 to 13 December 2019.

SSC 2020 Calendar PDF

SSC CPO SI 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – to be released

Last Date of Online Application - to be released

Last date for making online fee payment - to be released

SSC CPO Admit Card Download Date – to be released

Date of CPO Computer Based Written Exam (Paper-I): 29 September to 01 October 2020 and 05 October 2020

SSC CPO SI 2020 Vacancy Details

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPF under Group “B” (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial

Sub Inspector (Executive) (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police under Group “C” (Non-Gazetted) by Delhi Police

Salary:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: - Level-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

Sub Inspector (Executive) - (Male/ Female) in Delhi Police - Leve-6 (Rs.35400-112400/-)

SSC CPO SI 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Sub-Inspector (SI) in CAPF and Delhi Police

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

For the post of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, the male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests for

Age Limit:

20-25 Years (Reservation as per the govt of norms).

SSC CPO SI 2020 Selection Process



The Selection will be on the basis of Paper-I (Computer Based Test), Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II (English language & Comprehension) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

SSC CPO SI Exam Pattern

SSC SI Exam will consists of 200 questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Each section will have 50 questions of 50 Marks. The total time duration of the test is 2 hours i.e. 120 minutes. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

How to Apply for SSC CPO 2020 for Sub-Inspector (SI) Posts ?

Candidates can apply for SSC SI CAPF Jobs on SSC official website i.e. ssconline.nic.in on or before the last date.

SSC CPO SI 2020 Application fee:

Rs. 100 (Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.)