SSC Steno Result 2020 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in: Download Stenographer Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019. Candidates, who appeared in SSC Steno Exam from 22 December 2020 to 24 December 2020,  can download SSC Stenographer Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Created On: Mar 19, 2021 19:47 IST
SSC Steno Result

SSC Steno Result 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019. Candidates, who appeared in SSC Steno Exam from 22 December 2020 to 24 December 2020,  can download SSC Stenographer Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Steno Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC Steno Result 2021,directly, through the link below:

SSC Steno Result Download Link for Grade C

SSC Steno Result Download Link for Grade D

SSC Steno Result and Cut Off Notice

Selected candidates will now appear for SSC Steno Skill Test. SSC Stenographer Skill Test Date will be announced by SSC

How to Download SSC Steno Result Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official SSC website i.e. ssc.nic.in
  2. Visit the 'Result' Tab
  3. A new page will open where you are required to click on ‘Steno ‘C’ & ‘D’
  4. Now, click on 'PDF Link' under 'Result' given against STENOGRAPHERS GRADE 'C' & 'D' EXAMINATION 2019 - LIST OF THE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHERS GRADE 'C' (IN ROLL NO ORDER)' AND ‘STENOGRAPHERS GRADE 'C' & 'D' EXAMINATION 2019 - LIST OF THE CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF STENOGRAPHERS GRADE 'D' (IN ROLL NO ORDER)’
  5. Download SSC Steno Result PDF

 

FAQ

How to Download SSC Stenographer d Result ?

You can download SSC Grade DSteno result through the link -https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/QROLL-D_19032021.pdf

How to Download SSC Stenographer Result for C ?

You can download SSC Grade C Steno result through the link - https://ssc.nic.in/SSCFileServer/PortalManagement/UploadedFiles/QROLL-C_19032021.pdf
