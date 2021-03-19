SSC Steno Result 2020 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in: Download Stenographer Selection List PDF, Cut-Off Here

SSC Steno Result 2020-21: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of online exam for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019. Candidates, who appeared in SSC Steno Exam from 22 December 2020 to 24 December 2020, can download SSC Stenographer Result from the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in.

SSC Steno Result Link is given below. The candidates can download SSC Steno Result 2021,directly, through the link below:

SSC Steno Result Download Link for Grade C

SSC Steno Result Download Link for Grade D

SSC Steno Result and Cut Off Notice



Selected candidates will now appear for SSC Steno Skill Test. SSC Stenographer Skill Test Date will be announced by SSC

How to Download SSC Steno Result Result 2021 ?