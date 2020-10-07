SSC Steno 2020 Notification to Release on this Saturday @ssc.nic.in, Stenographer Grade C and D Exam from 29 to 31 March 2021

SSC Steno 2020 Notification: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is going to release the notification for the post of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade “D” (Group C- Non-Gazetted) ) for various Ministries/ Departments organizations in the Government of India, on 10 October 2020, on its official website- ssc.nic.in. Eligible and interested candidate will be able to apply for SSC Steno Exam 2021 through online mode. The last date for SSC Registration is 04 November 2020.

The selection for the posts will be done through Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination which is scheduled to be held from 29 to 31 March 2021, as per SSC Calendar 2020-21. The candidates who would qualify in SSC Stenographer Exam 2021 shall appear for Skill Test followed by document verification.

Candidates who are seeking to apply for SSC Steno Exam 2020-21 should be 12th passed. They can check salary, age limit, application procedure, selection process etc. Below:.

SSC Stenographer 2020 Important Dates

SSC Steno Notification Date - 10 October 2020

Starting Date of SSC Steno Application - 10 October 2020

Last Date of SSC Steno Application - 04 April 2020

Last date for making online fee payment - to be announced

Last date for generation of offline Challan- to be announced

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) - to be announced

Date of SSC Steno Online Test Date - 29 to 31 March 2021

SSC Steno Result Date - to be notified later

SSC Steno Grade C & D Skill Test Date - to be notified later

SSC Stenographer Final Result Date - to be notified later

SSC Stenographer 2020 Vacancy Details

Stenographer ‘C’

Stenographer ‘D’

Eligibility Criteria for SSC Steno Posts

Educational Qualification:

12th Standard or equivalent from a recognized Board or University.

Age Limit:

Stenographer Grade ‘C’ - 18 to 30 years

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ - 18 to 27 years

Selection Procedure for SSC Stenographer 2020

Candidates will be called for SSC Steno Computer Based Test. On the basis of their performance in Online Test, merit list will be prepared for the skill test. All those candidates who qualify in the skill test will be recommended for appointment by the Commission on the basis of total marks in the Computer Based Examination.

SSC Steno Exam Pattern

There will be multiple choice questions:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours General Awareness 50 50 English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer

SSC Stenography or Skill Test:

The skill test will be of qualifying nature . The test will be conducted on computer. The candidates will be given one dictation for 10 minutes in English / Hindi at the speed of 100 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’.

Subject Language Time Stenographer Grade ‘D’ English 50 min Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Hindi 65 min Stenographer Grade ‘C’ English 40 min Stenographer Grade ‘C’ Hindi 55 min

How to Apply for the SSC Steno Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC Steno Recruitment 2020 through online mode from 10 October to 04 November 2020

SSC Steno Application Fees:

Rs. 100/-

SSC Official Website