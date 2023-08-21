SSC Stenographer 2023 Application Form @ssc.nic.in: Check Last Date to Apply Online for Grade C&D 1207 Vacancies

SSC Stenographer 2023 Application Form @ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D registration process at the official website. Check the last date to apply online, the application process, and the direct registration link.

SSC Stenographer Last Date to Apply Online 2023: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the SSC Stenographer 2023 registration for a total of 1207 vacancies for Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ posts. The online SSC Stenographer registration began on August 2, 2023, on the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in. All interested and eligible candidates can submit the SSC Stenographer application form by August 23, 2023.

The SSC Stenographer Computer Based Exam is scheduled to be conducted from October 12 and 13, 2023. All 12th-passed candidates whose age is 18 years or above are eligible to apply for the SSC Stenographer post. The SSC Stenographer selection process is divided into two stages, i.e., computer-based examination and skill test. In this article, we have shared complete details of the SSC Stenographer 2023 registration process along with the application fees, eligibility, and other details.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Application Process 2023: Overview

The recruitment authority has begun applications to fill 1207 posts under SSC Stenographer recruitment. Have a look at the key highlights of the SSC Steno registration process shared below:

SSC Stenographer Application Process 2023 Overview Organization Staff Selection Commission Posts Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Vacancies 1207 SSC Stenographer Application Mode Online SSC Steno Registration Process Dates August 2, 2023, to August 23, 2023 Selection Process Computer-Based Examination and Skill Test Job Location Anywhere in India Official Website ssc.nic.in

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Application Dates 2023

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer notification 2023 PDF on its official website. The SSC Stenographer online application form was released on August 2, 2023. Check the SSC Steno registration process dates in the table below:

SSC Stenographer 2023 Important Dates Events Dates Releasing of Official SSC Stenographer Notification August 2, 2023 Starting Date for Online SSC Steno Registration Process August 2, 2023 Last Date for Online SSC Stenographer Applications August 23, 2023 Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges August 24 to August 25, 2023. SSC Stenographer Computer-Based Test October 12 and 13, 2023.

SSC Stenographer Application Process 2023: Prerequisites

Candidates should have the required documents/items before submitting the one-time SSC Stenographer registration form:

Mobile Number (to be verified through OTP)

Email ID (to be verified through OTP).

Valid Photo ID Proof (Aadhar Number/Voter ID Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving License/School/College ID/Employer ID (Govt./PSU/Private)

Details about the board, roll number, and passing year of the matriculation (10th) Examination.

Disability Certificate Number, if required.

Aspirants should have the following documents so that they can upload scanned copies of the same in the online SSC Stenographer application form. Besides, they should upload the documents in the format specified by the commission. The document’s specifications are as follows.

Parameters File Type File Size Image Dimensions Recent scanned color passport-size photograph JPEG/JPG format 20 KB to 50 KB 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height). Scanned signature JPEG/JPG format 10 to 20 KB 4.0 cm (width) x 2.0 cm (height).

How to Apply Online for SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2023?

The SSC Stenographer application process comprises two parts, i.e., Part-I (one-time registration) and Part II (filling out the online application for the examination). Aspirants can follow the steps below to apply online for the SSC Stenographer recruitment without any confusion.

Part I (One-Time Registration)

The first step to applying online for SSC Stenographer recruitment is a one-time registration process. Follow the steps below to complete the SSC Steno registration process with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the button “New User? Register Now” to complete the one-time registration.

Step 3: The registration form will be displayed on the screen. Now, fill out the registration form with basic information i.e. Aadhaar Number, Name, Father’s Name, Mother’s Name, Date of Birth, Gender, category, educational qualification, etc.

Step 4: In the next step, submit additional & contact details (mobile number, email ID, permanent address, present address, etc) in the required details.

Step 5: Now, tick the box of declaration.

Step 6: After this, the registration number will be displayed on the screen. The registration number and password will also be sent to the email ID and mobile number of all the registered candidates.

Part II (Online Application Form)

After the SSC Stenographer one-time registration process is over, all the registered candidates should fill out the online form to complete the SSC Stenographer application process:

Step 1: Log in to the online website with the valid Registration Number and password.

Step 2: Click the “Apply” link in the “Stenographer Grade C & D Examination 2023” sections under the “latest notifications” tab.

Step 3: Fill out the SSC Stenographer online form with the asked details and upload the photograph and signature in the specified format.

Step 4: Click the “I agree” check box to confirm the declaration, then submit the captcha code.

Step 5: Preview the details in the on form and then proceed with the payment of the application fees.

Step 6: Lastly, take the printout of the SSC Stenographer online application form for future reference.

SSC Stenographer Application Fees 2023

Candidates must pay their application fees through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Credit or Debit card to complete the SSC Stenographer registration process. The category-wise SSC Stenographer application fees are shared below:

Category Application Fees Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen Exempted Others Rs 100/-

How to Retrieve SSC Stenographer Application Form Password?

If aspirants forget their SSC Stenographer registration password, they can recover it by referring to the steps shared below.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website, i.e., ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the login portal, click the “Forgot Password” button.

Step 3: Enter the “State” and Email ID or Mobile Number.

Step 4: Hit the “Submit” button.

Step 5: In the next step, the password will be successfully sent to the registered mobile number/Email ID.