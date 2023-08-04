SSC Stenographer Eligibility 2023: Grade C and D Age Limit, Educational Qualification, Stenography Skill

SSC Stenographer Eligibility 2023: Check SSC Stenographer 2023 eligibility criteria including the age limit, educational qualification, and stenography skills required for the recruitment of Grade C and D 1207 vacancies in govt departments.

SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC Stenographer eligibility criteria through the official notification on the website. The commission will hold an open competitive computer-based examination for direct recruitment to the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B’, Non-Gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in various ministries/ departments/ organisations including their attached offices, subordinate offices and statutory bodies of the Government of India located in various States and Union Territories. Only those candidates who have skills in stenography are eligible to apply.

Below are the important dates of the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2023 recruitment:

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2023 Important Dates Events Dates SSC Stenographer Notification Release Date August 2, 2023 Availability of Application Form August 2, 2023 Last date for registration August 23, 2023 (11 pm) Last date for making online fee payment August 23, 2023 (11 pm) Date of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ &

online payment of Correction Charges August 24 & 25, 2023 (11 pm) Commencement of SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam October 12 & 13, 2023

Candidates must fulfill all the SSC Stenographer eligibility criteria requirements before applying for Stenographer Grade C and D posts. In this article, we have shared detailed information on the SSC Stenographer eligibility criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

The SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria are an important parameter in the recruitment process. All candidates who have passed the 12th standard and whose age is 18 years or above are considered eligible for the post. The SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria comprise various conditions, i.e., age limit, educational qualification, nationality, and so on. Check the key highlights of the SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D eligibility criteria 2023 discussed below for the reference of the aspirants:

SSC Stenographer Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age 18 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification 12th Pass Skills Required Stenography Skill Nationality Indian

SSC Stenographer Age Limit 2023

Candidates must fulfill the SSC Stenographer age limit criteria before applying for the post. The minimum age of candidates must be 18 years as on August 1, 2023, to be eligible for SSC Stenographer posts. Check the post-wise SSC Stenographer age limit criteria shared in the table below:

SSC Stenographer Age Limit 2023 Post SSC Stenographer Age Limit Stenographer Grade ‘C’ 18 to 30 years (Candidates born not before August 2, 1993, and not later than August 1, 2005) Stenographer Grade ‘D’ 18 to 27 years (Candidates born not before August 2, 1996, and not later than August 1, 2005)

SSC Stenographer Upper Age Relaxation 2023

There shall be permissible relaxation on the upper SSC Stenographer age limit of the candidates belonging to the reserved categories as tabulated below:

Category SSC Stenographer Age Limit Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD (Unreserved) 10 years PwD (OBC) 13 years PwD (SC/ ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date of receipt of the online application. Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 03 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ST) 08 years Permissible relaxation in upper age limit for Group ‘C’ posts only Central Govt. Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years of regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. Up to 40 years of age Central Govt. Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications. (SC/ ST) Up to 45 years of age Widows/ Divorced Women/Women judicially separated and who are not remarried. Up to 35 years of age Widows/Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried (SC/ST ) Up to 40 years of age

Note: The date of birth submitted by the aspirant in the online application form and the same recorded in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate will be approved by the Commission to determine the age.

SSC Stenographer Educational Qualification 2023

Candidates must satisfy all the SSC Stenographer educational qualification requirements before applying for the recruitment process. They must enter genuine and valid details about their qualifications before submitting the online application form. The SSC Stenographer education qualification is shared below:

Passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

All qualified candidates shortlisted for document verification will be required to produce the requisite documents such as mark sheets for all years/12th standard or equivalent examination/provisional certificate, If they fail to submit any of the required documents, then it will lead to cancellation of their candidature.

SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the SSC Stenographer age limit, education qualification criteria, and other eligibility parameters, candidates must fulfill the nationality criteria before submitting the application form. A candidate must be either:

a) a citizen of India, or

(b) a subject of Nepal, or

(c) a subject of Bhutan, or

(d) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Provided that an aspirant belonging to categories (b), (c), (d), and (e) above shall be a candidate in whose favor the Government of India has provided an eligibility certificate.

Stenographer Grade ‘D’ in the Border Roads Organisation (BRO)

Only male candidates are eligible for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’ in the Border Roads Organization (BRO). The requirement of physical standards, Physical Efficiency Tests, and Medical Standards for the posts of Stenographer Grade D in BRO is given in this link.

SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023: Reservation

Except for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the post of Stenographer Grade “C&D‟ have been identified as suitable for the following disabilities:

Name of Post Functional Requirement Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability Stenographer Grade C S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) D, HH c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV d) ASD, SLD, MI e) MD involving (a) to (d) above Stenographer Grade D S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) HH c) OA, OL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, MDy d) ASD (M), ID, SLD, MI e) MD involving (a) to (d) above

Abbreviation used:

FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENT: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication

NATURE OF PHYSICAL DISABILITIES: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, BL=Both Leg, OAL=One Arm and One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, MDy= Muscular Dystrophy, ASD= Autism Spectrum Disorder (M= Mild, MoD= Moderate), ID= Intellectual Disability, SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness, MD=Multiple Disabilities (Including Deaf-Blindness)/MD=Multiple Disabilities.

Note: The suitability of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disability indicated in the above table shall be subject to an exemption, if any, obtained by indenting Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

Please note that the posts of Stenographers are not identified as suitable for Hearing Impaired persons.

SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023: Required Documents

Candidates must only submit valid and correct data/details in the SSC Stenographer application form. Moreover, they will be asked to submit photocopies and original documents supporting their eligibility claims for verification purposes. The list of documents is given below:

Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.

Educational Qualification Certificate.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in government/ government undertakings.

Other Required Documents

Candidates are advised to enter only the valid and correct details in the SSC Stenographer application form to avoid cancellation of their candidature at any recruitment stage.