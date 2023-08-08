SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary 2023: Check In hand Salary, Pay Scale, Job Profile, Promotion, Allowances

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary 2023: Check the SSC Stenographer Grade C & D salary along with the job profile, pay scale, promotion policy, and posting details. The SSC Stenographer's monthly salary for Grade C is Rs. 51,000 per month whereas for Grade D it is Rs. 36,000 per month.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer-based examination to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group ‘B,’ non-gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) for the recruitment of 1207 vacancies in various ministries/ departments/ organizations. Aspirants must thoroughly analyze the official notification to get familiar with the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D salary and job profile before applying.

Check SSC Stenographer Eligibility Criteria 2023

The candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the computer-based examination and skill test. In this article, we have shared detailed information on SSC Stenographer Grade C and D salary, including in-hand salary, perks and allowances, promotion, and career growth opportunities.

Check SSC Stenographer 2023 Grade C & D Exam Pattern and Syllabus

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary 2023

Let’s have a look at the overview of the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D salary 2023 tabulated below:

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D Vacancies 1207 Selection Process Computer-Based Examination and Skill Test SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary per month (approx) Grade C: Rs 51,000 per month Grade D: Rs 36,000 per month Allowances DA, MA, HRA Job Location Delhi

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Salary Structure 2023

The SSC Stenographer salary is different for Grade C and Grade D posts. The salary offered to the Stenographer is decided as per the 7th pay commission. The SSC Stenographer Grade C and D salary structure comprises pay scale, grade pay, pay scale, basic salary, etc.

Salary Component SSC Stenographer Grade C Salary in Hand SSC Stenographer Grade D Salary in hand Pay Scale 9300-34800 5200 – 20200 Pay Band 4200 or 4600 (Pay Grade 2) 2400 (Pay Grade 1) Initial Salary 5200 5200 SSC Stenographer Basic Pay 14500 7600

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D In-hand Salary 2023

The SSC Stenographer's salary varies as per the grades, i.e., Grade C and Grade D. The SSC Stenographer's salary per month is decided as per the 7th pay commission. The SSC Stenographer in hand salary for Grade C is Rs 51,000, whereas for Grade D it is Rs 36,000 per month. The Stenographer pay matrix ranges between 4200 or 4600 for Grade C and 2400 for Grade D posts. Along with the initial SSC Stenographer Grade C and D salary slip, employees will be eligible to receive allowances admissible to their post,

Check SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2023 Exam Preparation Tips and Strategy

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Allowances 2023

Every appointed employee will be eligible for various allowances in addition to the initial SSC Stenographer Grade C and D salary based on the commission guidelines. The list of perks and allowances that are part of the usual salary structure for Stenographers is shared below:

Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Family Allowances

Conveyance Allowances

Telephone Allowances, etc

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Job Profile 2023

The Staff Selection Commission selects eligible aspirants for stenographers in two grades i.e., Grade C and Grade D. The candidates appointed for Stenographer Grade C will be posted in Delhi. On the other hand, the Stenographer Grade D job profile is divided into two groups, i.e., Group X Stenographers are for the ministries/ departments of the Central Government situated majorly in Delhi.

Group Y Stenographers are for the offices/departments of the Central Government comprising attached/subordinate offices situated in States and Union Territories of India. After joining the post, all the appointed candidates are entrusted with various roles, responsibilities, and duties. The SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D job profile are as follow:

Prepare notes for all the speeches provided by the officers and helps in maintaining public relations.

Attend press conferences with higher officials so they can jot down important points from the speech at the event and assist the government in making press releases about the same. Then, the notes will be transcribed on the computer and made public through a media platform.

Assist the minister who will deliver the speech prepared by the stenographer.

Record officials' statements in a press conference and make them public through journals, newspapers, etc.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Promotion Policy 2023

The candidates selected for SSC Stenographer Grade C and Grade D posts will also be eligible for promotions to higher designations. With an increment in salary, they will also get the chance to appear in departmental exams based on their experience, seniority, and work experience. The promotion hierarchy for the SSC Stenographer post is as follows:

SSC Stenographer Grade D (GP 2400)

SSC Stenographer Grade C (GP 4200)

SSC Stenographer Grade C / PA (GP 4600)

Private Secretary

Senior Private Secretary (Gazetted)

Senior Principal Private Secretary (Gazetted)

SSC Stenographer Job Postings 2023

Aspirants appointed for SSC Stenographer posts in Grade C or Grade D will get the job posting in different central government ministries. Check the grade-wise SSC Stenographer will be posted in the following offices as shared below:

SSC Stenographer Grade C Postings Details Area/Offices/Cadre Armed Forces Headquarters Stenographers Service Grade 'C' Indian Foreign Service (B) Central Vigilance Commission President’s Secretariat Election Commission of India Posts of Stenographers in Government Departments/Organizations and Attached Offices of the Govt. of India other than the above. SSC Stenographer Grade D Group X Postings Details Area/Offices/Cadre Armed Forces Headquarters' Stenographers Service Grade D. Election Commission of India Stenographers Grade D. Central Secretariat Stenographers Service Grade D. Central Vigilance Commission Directorate of Forensic Science. Indian Foreign Service (B) Grade III. Railway Board Secretariat Stenographer Service, Grade D. Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Any other Department/Office not specified above SSC Stenographer Grade D Group Y Postings Details Area/Offices/Cadre Subordinate Offices of Govt. of India located all over India Accountant General (Audit), Accounts General (Accounts & Est.) Offices of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India Controller General of Defence Accounts & Any other offices/organization not mentioned above.

The SSC Stenographer post is a decent profile for those candidates who are looking for a decent-paying government profile with job security. All they need is to clear the computer-based exam and possess stenography skills to ace the recruitment process and get appointed for the post.