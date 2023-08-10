SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Grade C and D Exam Pattern

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download : The Staff Selection Commission will conduct online exam and skill test to recruit Stenographers in various government departments. Download SSC Stenographer Grade C & D syllabus in PDF format and the latest exam pattern.

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer-based examination to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group B’, non-gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in various ministries/ departments/ organisations. As per the latest updates, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 12 and 13, 2023.

The candidates are selected for SSC Stenographer posts based on the marks secured in the computer-based exam and skill test. All interested candidates should analyze the latest SSC Stenographer syllabus and exam pattern and create their exam strategy accordingly. In this article, we have shared a detailed SSC Stenographer syllabus, exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books here.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here is the primary overview of the SSC Stenographer Grade C&D syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for the ease of aspirants:

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D Vacancies 1207 Category SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Computer-Based Examination and Skill Test Maximum Marks 200 Duration 2 Hours Negative Marking 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Pattern 2023

Candidate must check the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam pattern to know the exam format, trends, maximum marks, number of sections, and requirements. Check the latest SSC Stenographer exam pattern for the written exam and skill test shared below:

SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern 2023 Part Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Total Duration I General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates) II General Awareness 50 50 III English Language and Comprehension 100 100 Total 200 200

Note:

The SSC Stenographer computer-based exam comprises objective type multiple choice only.

The medium of the question paper will be English & Hindi.

As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, with a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in the computer-based examination.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023: Computer-Based Examination

The SSC Stenographer syllabus is divided into three sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Check the subject-wise SSC Stenographer Grade C and D syllabus PDF elaborated below:

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 Section Topics General Intelligence & Reasoning Analogies Decision making Visual memory Similarities and differences Space visualization Arithmetical number series Problem-solving Analysis Judgment Arithmetical reasoning Verbal and figure classification Discriminating observation Relationship concepts Non-verbal series, etc General Awareness History Important Schemes Portfolios Culture Economic Scene General Polity Current Affairs Static General Knowledge Science Awards and Honors People in the News Sports Books and Authors Geography Scientific Research, etc English Language & Comprehension Reading Comprehension Synonyms & Antonyms Fill in the blanks Sentence Completion Sentence Structure Phrases and Idioms Cloze Test Para jumbles Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting Phrase Replacement Tenses Rules Vocabulary Paragraph Completion, etc

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023

Candidates who are declared qualified in the computer-based examination are shortlisted for the skill test for Stenography. There shall be one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. They are required to transcribe the matter on a computer. Check the SSC Stenographer exam pattern for the skill test as follows:

Post Language of Skill Test Time Duration (in minutes) Time Duration (in minutes) for the scribe candidates Stenographer Grade ‘D’ English 50 70 Stenographer Grade ‘D’ Hindi 65 90 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ English 40 55 Stenographer Grade ‘C’ Hindi 55 75

The list of topics that can be asked in the SSC Stenographer skill test is as follow:

Parliament Speech

Budget Speech

President’s Speech

Employment/Unemployment in India

Railway Speech

Natural Calamities

Editorial Columns of Newspapers

National interest.

Science and Technology, etc

Best Books for SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the expert-recommended SSC Stenographer books for every topic based on the latest curriculum, pattern, and trends. The right books will help them prepare for all the topics mentioned in the SSC Stenographer syllabus. Some of the highly recommended SSC Stenographer exam books are tabulated below:

SSC Stenographer Books 2023 Subject Book Name General Awareness Lucent’s General Knowledge General Intelligence & Reasoning A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning, Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal English Language & Comprehension Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Along with the SSC Stenographer syllabus, aspirants must be well-versed with the SSC Stenographer exam pattern to figure out the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the commission. Going by previous exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exams were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest SSC Stenographer syllabus to prepare for the exam.