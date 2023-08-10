SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Grade C and D Exam Pattern

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer-based examination to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group B’, non-gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in various ministries/ departments/ organisations. As per the latest updates, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 12 and 13, 2023.
The candidates are selected for SSC Stenographer posts based on the marks secured in the computer-based exam and skill test. All interested candidates should analyze the latest SSC Stenographer syllabus and exam pattern and create their exam strategy accordingly. In this article, we have shared a detailed SSC Stenographer syllabus, exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books here.
SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview
Here is the primary overview of the SSC Stenographer Grade C&D syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for the ease of aspirants:
|
SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D
|
Vacancies
|
1207
|
Category
|
SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Computer-Based Examination and Skill Test
|
Maximum Marks
|
200
|
Duration
|
2 Hours
|
Negative Marking
|
1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer
SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Pattern 2023
Candidate must check the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam pattern to know the exam format, trends, maximum marks, number of sections, and requirements. Check the latest SSC Stenographer exam pattern for the written exam and skill test shared below:
|
SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern 2023
|
Part
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Total Duration
|
I
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
50
|
50
|
2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)
|
II
|
General Awareness
|
50
|
50
|
III
|
English Language and Comprehension
|
100
|
100
|
Total
|
200
|
200
Note:
- The SSC Stenographer computer-based exam comprises objective type multiple choice only.
- The medium of the question paper will be English & Hindi.
- As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, with a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in the computer-based examination.
SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023: Computer-Based Examination
The SSC Stenographer syllabus is divided into three sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Check the subject-wise SSC Stenographer Grade C and D syllabus PDF elaborated below:
|
SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023
|
Section
|
Topics
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
Analogies
Decision making
Visual memory
Similarities and differences
Space visualization
Arithmetical number series
Problem-solving
Analysis
Judgment
Arithmetical reasoning
Verbal and figure classification
Discriminating observation
Relationship concepts
Non-verbal series, etc
|
General Awareness
|
History
Important Schemes
Portfolios
Culture
Economic Scene
General Polity
Current Affairs
Static General Knowledge
Science
Awards and Honors
People in the News
Sports
Books and Authors
Geography
Scientific Research, etc
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Reading Comprehension
Synonyms & Antonyms
Fill in the blanks
Sentence Completion
Sentence Structure
Phrases and Idioms
Cloze Test
Para jumbles
Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting
Phrase Replacement
Tenses Rules
Vocabulary
Paragraph Completion, etc
SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023
Candidates who are declared qualified in the computer-based examination are shortlisted for the skill test for Stenography. There shall be one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. They are required to transcribe the matter on a computer. Check the SSC Stenographer exam pattern for the skill test as follows:
|
Post
|
Language of Skill Test
|
Time Duration (in minutes)
|
Time Duration (in minutes) for the scribe candidates
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
English
|
50
|
70
|
Stenographer Grade ‘D’
|
Hindi
|
65
|
90
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’
|
English
|
40
|
55
|
Stenographer Grade ‘C’
|
Hindi
|
55
|
75
The list of topics that can be asked in the SSC Stenographer skill test is as follow:
- Parliament Speech
- Budget Speech
- President’s Speech
- Employment/Unemployment in India
- Railway Speech
- Natural Calamities
- Editorial Columns of Newspapers
- National interest.
- Science and Technology, etc
Best Books for SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023
Candidates should pick the expert-recommended SSC Stenographer books for every topic based on the latest curriculum, pattern, and trends. The right books will help them prepare for all the topics mentioned in the SSC Stenographer syllabus. Some of the highly recommended SSC Stenographer exam books are tabulated below:
|
SSC Stenographer Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
General Awareness
|
Lucent’s General Knowledge
|
General Intelligence & Reasoning
|
A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning, Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal
|
English Language & Comprehension
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
Along with the SSC Stenographer syllabus, aspirants must be well-versed with the SSC Stenographer exam pattern to figure out the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the commission. Going by previous exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exams were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest SSC Stenographer syllabus to prepare for the exam.