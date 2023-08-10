SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF: Download Grade C and D Exam Pattern

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct online exam and skill test to recruit Stenographers in various government departments. Download SSC Stenographer Grade C & D syllabus in PDF format and the latest exam pattern.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download
SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023 PDF Download

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the computer-based examination to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ (Group B’, non-gazetted) and Stenographer Grade ‘D’ (Group ‘C’) in various ministries/ departments/ organisations. As per the latest updates, the computer-based examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 12 and 13, 2023. 

The candidates are selected for SSC Stenographer posts based on the marks secured in the computer-based exam and skill test. All interested candidates should analyze the latest SSC Stenographer syllabus and exam pattern and create their exam strategy accordingly. In this article, we have shared a detailed SSC Stenographer syllabus, exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books here.

SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here is the primary overview of the SSC Stenographer Grade C&D syllabus and exam pattern tabulated below for the ease of aspirants:

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023

Exam Conducting Body

Staff Selection Commission

Post Name

Stenographer Grade C and Stenographer Grade D

Vacancies

1207

Category

SSC Stenographer Syllabus and Exam Pattern

Selection Process

Computer-Based Examination and Skill Test

Maximum Marks

200

Duration

2 Hours

Negative Marking

1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam Pattern 2023

Candidate must check the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exam pattern to know the exam format, trends, maximum marks, number of sections, and requirements. Check the latest SSC Stenographer exam pattern for the written exam and skill test shared below:

SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern 2023

Part

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Total Duration

I

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)

II

General Awareness

50

50

III

English Language and Comprehension

100

100

Total

200

200

Note:

  • The SSC Stenographer computer-based exam comprises objective type multiple choice only.
  • The medium of the question paper will be English & Hindi.
  • As per the marking scheme, each question carries 1 mark, with a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in the computer-based examination.

 

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023: Computer-Based Examination

The SSC Stenographer syllabus is divided into three sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension. Check the subject-wise SSC Stenographer Grade C and D syllabus PDF elaborated below:

SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023

Section

Topics

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogies

Decision making

Visual memory

Similarities and differences

Space visualization

Arithmetical number series

Problem-solving

Analysis

Judgment

Arithmetical reasoning

Verbal and figure classification

Discriminating observation

Relationship concepts

Non-verbal series, etc

General Awareness

History

Important Schemes

Portfolios

Culture

Economic Scene

General Polity 

Current Affairs

Static General Knowledge

Science

Awards and Honors

People in the News

Sports

Books and Authors

Geography

Scientific Research, etc

English Language & Comprehension

Reading Comprehension

Synonyms & Antonyms

Fill in the blanks

Sentence Completion

Sentence Structure

Phrases and Idioms

Cloze Test

Para jumbles

Multiple Meaning /Error Spotting

Phrase Replacement

Tenses Rules

Vocabulary

Paragraph Completion, etc

SSC Stenographer Skill Test 2023

Candidates who are declared qualified in the computer-based examination are shortlisted for the skill test for Stenography. There shall be one dictation for 10 minutes in English or Hindi at the speed of 100 words per minute (w.p.m.) for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and 80 w.p.m. for the post of Stenographer Grade ‘D’. They are required to transcribe the matter on a computer. Check the SSC Stenographer exam pattern for the skill test as follows:

Post

Language of Skill Test

Time Duration (in minutes)

Time Duration (in minutes) for the scribe candidates

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

English

50

70

Stenographer Grade ‘D’

Hindi

65

90

Stenographer Grade ‘C’

English

40

55

Stenographer Grade ‘C’

Hindi

55

75

The list of topics that can be asked in the SSC Stenographer skill test is as follow:

  • Parliament Speech
  • Budget Speech
  • President’s Speech
  • Employment/Unemployment in India
  • Railway Speech
  • Natural Calamities
  • Editorial Columns of Newspapers
  • National interest.
  • Science and Technology, etc

Best Books for SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the expert-recommended SSC Stenographer books for every topic based on the latest curriculum, pattern, and trends. The right books will help them prepare for all the topics mentioned in the SSC Stenographer syllabus. Some of the highly recommended SSC Stenographer exam books are tabulated below:

SSC Stenographer Books 2023

Subject

Book Name

General Awareness

Lucent’s General Knowledge

General Intelligence & Reasoning

A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning, Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

English Language & Comprehension

Objective General English by SP Bakshi

Along with the SSC Stenographer syllabus, aspirants must be well-versed with the SSC Stenographer exam pattern to figure out the exam structure, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and marking scheme prescribed by the commission. Going by previous exam analysis, it is found that the questions asked in the SSC Stenographer Grade C and D exams were of medium level. So, aspirants should adhere to the latest SSC Stenographer syllabus to prepare for the exam.

FAQ

Q1. What is the SSC Stenographer Syllabus 2023?

The SSC Stenographer syllabus PDF is divided into three sections, i.e., General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, and English Language and Comprehension.

Q2. What is the SSC Stenographer Exam Pattern 2023?

As per the SSC Stenographer exam pattern, the computer-based test comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions. A total of 200 questions are asked for 200 marks, with the exam duration of 2 hours.

Q3. Is there any negative marking in the SSC Stenographer 2023 Exam?

Yes, there will be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for every incorrect answer in the SSC Stenographer 2023 exam.
