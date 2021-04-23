SSSB Punjab Result 2021 Out @punjabsssb.gov.in: Download Assistant Superintendent (AO), Welfare Officer (WO) & PO Merit List Here
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released result for the post of Assistant Superintendent (AO), Welfare Officer (WO) and Probation Officer (PO). Candidates can download PSSSB Superintendent Result and Other from the official website of www.punjabsssb.gov.in.
SSSB Punjab Result Link is also given below. Candidate can download PSSSB Punjab Result, directly, through the link below:
SSSB Punjab Result Download Link
How to Download PSSSB Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of PSSSB - www.punjabsssb.gov.in
- Go to ‘Current News’ Tab, given at the left corner of the homepage
- CLICK on ‘- 23-04-2021 - Click Here to View the Result of Assistant Superintendent/Probation Officer/Welfare Officer (Advt No. 03 of 2020)’
- A new window will open where you need to click on resut link
- Download SSSSB Punjab Result PDF
- Check details of selected candidates