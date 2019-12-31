State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: 600 Vacancies for Lab Technician & ANM Posts, Apply Online by 20 Jan

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: State Health Society Bihar has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Lab Technician & ANM. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 20 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: 30 December 2019

Last date of online application for State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020: 20 January 2020

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lab Technician (NUHM) – 100 Posts

ANM (NUHM) – 500 Posts

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lab Technician (NUHM) – Candidates holding 10+2/ I.Sc (Biology) qualification with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician from any recognized University/Institution.

ANM (NUHM) – Candidates holding Diploma (2 Years Full Time) in Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery (ANM) training course from a recognized ANM Training institute and candidate must be registered with "Bihar Nurses Registration Council".

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 Salary

Lab Technician (NUHM) – Rs. 12,000/-

ANM (NUHM) – Rs. 11,500/-

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF

Online Application Link



Official Notification



State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of CBT and Interview.

How to apply for State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 20 January 2020.

State Health Society Bihar Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC/EWS/BC/MBC – Rs. 500/-

SC/ST (Bihar Domicile)/Divyang/Female – Rs. 250/-

