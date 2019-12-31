ESIC Kerala Senior Residents Result 2019 Declared @esic.nic.in

ESIC Kerala Senior Residents Result 2019: Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kerala has declared the Senior Residents and other posts Result 2019 on its official website. With the publication of the result, now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared in the Interview for the above posts. Now all such candidates can check their result on the official website of ESIC-esic.nic.in.

Candidates have been selected on the basis of their performance in the Interview conducted on 20 December 2019. All those candidates who have appeared for the posts of Senior Residents (1 yr), (3 yrs) , Part time Specialists, and Homeo Physician candidates can check their result on the official website.

Candidates appeared in the ESIC Senior Residents (1 yr), (3 yrs), Part time Specialists, and Homeo Physician posts are required to go through the list released by the organization.

Also Read

Assam Irrigation Department Recruitment 2020for 643 Section Assistant and Other Posts

It is to be noted that ESIC Kerala had declared job notification for the posts of Senior Residents (1 yr), (3 yrs) , Part time Specialists, and Homeo Physician. Interview for the same was held on 20 December 2019.

Direct Link for ESIC Kerala Senior Residents Result 2019



ESIC Kerala Senior Residents Result 2019 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. esic.nic.in.

Click on the link Result of interview for engaging doctors on contract basis in ESIC Hospital, Ezhukone, Kollam displaying on the Home Page.

You will get a new Window which will display the PDF of the desired Result.

You can take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2019; Notification Released for 4207 Posts

CCRS Recruitment 2019 for Research Officer Posts, Apply Till February 18

Candidates should visit on the official website of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) for further latest updates regarding the selection process for Senior Residents (1 yr), (3 yrs) , Part time Specialists, and Homeo Physician. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.