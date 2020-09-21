Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @ss.du.ac.in

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020: Swami Shraddhanand College Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various departments of the college. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.
Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Botany - 8 Posts
- Chemistry - 11 Posts
- Commerce- 19 Posts
- Computer Science- 4 Posts
- Economics- 4 Posts
- English - 1 Post
- EVS - 3 Posts
- Geography- 1 Post
- Hindi- 3 Posts
- Mathematics- 3 Posts
- Microbiology- 4 Posts
- Phy. Education- 1 Post
- Physics- 5 Posts
- Pol. Science- 4 Posts
- Sanskrit- 1 Post
- Zoology- 9 Posts
Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in as point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).
Download Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020
All applicants are required to apply online within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted the online application for future reference. No TA/DA shall be paid to candidates for attending the interview.
Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 500/-
- SC, ST, PwBD category- No Application Fee
