Study at Home
Search

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @ss.du.ac.in

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020: Swami Shraddhanand College Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various departments of the college. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Sep 21, 2020 18:03 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020
Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020: Swami Shraddhanand College Delhi University (DU) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in various departments of the college. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Botany - 8 Posts
  • Chemistry - 11 Posts
  • Commerce- 19 Posts
  • Computer Science- 4 Posts
  • Economics-  4 Posts
  • English - 1 Post
  • EVS - 3 Posts
  • Geography- 1 Post
  • Hindi- 3 Posts
  • Mathematics- 3 Posts
  • Microbiology- 4 Posts
  • Phy. Education- 1 Post
  • Physics- 5 Posts
  • Pol. Science- 4 Posts
  • Sanskrit- 1 Post
  • Zoology- 9 Posts

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in as point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

Download Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020
All applicants are required to apply online within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted the online application for future reference.  No TA/DA shall be paid to candidates for attending the interview.

Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

  • UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 500/-
  • SC, ST, PwBD category- No Application Fee

Latest Government Jobs:

ECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 17 Technical Officer Posts

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 169 Vacancies for Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Apply Online

 

 

 

 

FAQ

How to apply for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020?

All applicants are required to apply online within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted the online application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in as point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

What is the last date for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020?

Candidates willing to apply for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 can apply online within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies are released for SS DU Recruitment 2020?

A total of 85 Vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts in various department.

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material