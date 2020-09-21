Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020: 85 Vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online @ss.du.ac.in

How to apply for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020?

All applicants are required to apply online within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper. Candidates can take a printout of the finally submitted the online application for future reference.

What is the qualification required for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in as point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree. Besides fulfilling the above qualification, the candidates must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET).

What is the last date for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020?

Candidates willing to apply for Swami Shraddhanand College DU Recruitment 2020 can apply online within 2 weeks (5 October) from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment Newspaper.

How many vacancies are released for SS DU Recruitment 2020?

A total of 85 Vacancies are released for Assistant Professor Posts in various department.