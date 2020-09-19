Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 169 Vacancies for Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Apply Online

How to apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can submit the duly filled in application along with the documents to the Arogya Vibhag: Maharashtra on or before 21 Sep 2020.

How much salary will be provided to the physician?

The candidates applying for Physician Posts will get a salary for Rs. 75000+ performance.

What is the last date for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 21 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020?

A total of 169 vacancies have been announced for Nurse, Medical Officer and Others for COVID-19 under National Health Mission.