Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: 169 Vacancies for Nurse, MO and Other Posts, Apply Online

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020: Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurse, Medical Officer and Others for COVID-19 under National Health Mission. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 21 September 2020.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 16 September 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 21 September 2020
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Physician- 07 Posts
- Medical Officer - 24 Posts
- AYUSH MO - 14 Posts
- Hospital Manager- 08 Posts
- Staff Nurse- 80 Posts
- Anesthetist- 04 Posts
- Xay Technician- 03 Posts
- Lab Technician- 09 Posts
- Pharmacist- 11 Posts
- Store Officer-07 Posts
- ECG Technician- 02 Posts
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Physician- MD Medicine
- Medical Officer - MBBS
- AYUSH MO -BAMS,BUMS,BDS
- Hospital Manager-Any Medical Graduate With one Year Experience of Hospital Administration.
- Staff Nurse- GNM B.Sc. Nursing.
- Anaesthetist- Degree/Diploma in Anesthesia.
- Lab Technician- BSc DMLT
- Pharmacist- D.pharm/ B.pharm
- Store Officer-Any graduate with one year experience as Stores Officer.
- ECG Technician - Experience of ECG Technician at least one Year.
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Physician- Rs. 75000+performance
- Medical Officer - Rs. 60,000/-
- AYUSH MO - Rs. 30,000/-
- Hospital Manager- Rs. 35,000/-
- Staff Nurse- Rs. 20,000/-
- Anesthetist- Rs. 75,000/-
- Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Store Officer, ECG Technician - Rs. 17,000/-
Download Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020 Notification
How to apply for Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can submit the duly filled in application along with the documents to the Arogya Vibhag: Maharashtra on or before 21 Sep 2020. Candidates are advised to check the official notification PDF for more details.
