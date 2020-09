AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: 31 Vacancies for Group A & B Posts, Apply Online @aiimsrishikesh.edu.in

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group A and Group B. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 17 October 2020.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 17 October 2020

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil) - 3 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Electrical) - 1 Post

Assistant Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 1 Post

Junior Engineer (Civil) - 6 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 4 Posts

Junior Engineer (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 4 Posts

Senior Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 6 Posts

Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 6 Posts

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- Candidate should have done graduation in the relevant subject from a recognized University.

Senior Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- Matriculations or equivalent; ITI /Diploma Certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning from a recognized Institute/Polytechnic.

Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- Matriculations or equivalent; ITI /Diploma certificate in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning from a recognized Institute/Polytechnic.

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale

Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration, Civil, Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- Rs. 9300-34800/-

Senior Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- Rs. 5200-20200

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Assistant Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 35 years

Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 30 years

Senior Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration), Mechanic (Air Conditioning & Refrigeration)- 18 to 40 years

How to apply for AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply to the aforesaid posts through online mode on or before 17 October 2020. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.