Tamil Nadu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The NEET UG 2026 counseling process is underway. To appear for the seat allocation process, candidates must know the ranks they fall under to decide on college admission. To secure seat under the All India quota, candidates have to appear for the counseling process, which is ongoing and is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can predict their admission options by analyzing the previous year's opening and closing ranks. To help candidates understand the different MBBS seats offered at medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, we have provided a list of medical collegesin the state. It details admission options for general category candidates for MBBS seats.

Tamil Nadu NEET Cutoff 2026 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS

The previous year's trends suggest the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks may range between 695 to 11149. The table shared below highlights the list of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu offering MBBS seats based on the NEET UG scores. While Round 1 is expected, the previous year opening and closing ranks offer a clear view into the possibility of seat allocation for medical aspirants.