Tamil Nadu NEET Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
The NEET UG counseling is in progress. Candidates can predict the admission possibility at medical colleges in Tamil Nadu based on the NEET UG qualifying scores and cutoff ranks released by the MCC. Meanwhile, candidates can check the previous year opening and closing ranks for admission to medical colleges in Tamil Nadu to guess the admission chances during the Round 1 seat allocation process. Check more details below.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026: The NEET UG 2026 counseling process is underway. To appear for the seat allocation process, candidates must know the ranks they fall under to decide on college admission. To secure seat under the All India quota, candidates have to appear for the counseling process, which is ongoing and is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. Candidates can predict their admission options by analyzing the previous year's opening and closing ranks. To help candidates understand the different MBBS seats offered at medical colleges in Tamil Nadu, we have provided a list of medical collegesin the state. It details admission options for general category candidates for MBBS seats.
Tamil Nadu NEET Cutoff 2026 Previous Year Opening and Closing Ranks for MBBS
The previous year's trends suggest the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2026 cutoff ranks may range between 695 to 11149. The table shared below highlights the list of medical colleges in Tamil Nadu offering MBBS seats based on the NEET UG scores. While Round 1 is expected, the previous year opening and closing ranks offer a clear view into the possibility of seat allocation for medical aspirants.
Candidates can refer to the opening and closing ranks of the listed colleges, such as Madras Medical College, Chennai, Madurai Medical College, Madurai; etc., to estimate the seat options under the All India quota for general category.
|
College Name
|
Quota
|
Course
|
Opening Rank
|
Closing Rank
|
Madras Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
260
|
695
|
Madurai Medical College, Madurai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
303
|
2,508
|
Coimbatore Medical College, Coimbatore
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
673
|
3,237
|
Stanley Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
709
|
1,258
|
Government Medical College, Omandurar, Chennai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,296
|
2,131
|
Government Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,399
|
1,758
|
Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,487
|
4,545
|
Thanjavur Medical College, Thanjavur
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
1,949
|
4,073
|
Government Medical College, Tirunelveli
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
2,503
|
5,514
|
Government Medical College & Hospital, Pudukkottai
|
All India
|
MBBS
|
10,984
|
11,149
Also check:
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.