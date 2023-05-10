Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Notification 55 Vacancies, Apply Online

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 is out for 55 vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check here the detailed information mentioned below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023.

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has released the recruitment notification for 55 Medical & Non-Medical Posts posts. Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 notification for 55 posts has been announced on May 2 on the official website.

As per the Tata Memorial Recruitment Notification 2023, the application process started from May 2, and candidates can apply for the Tata Memorial vacancy from the official website. Candidates are advised to carefully read the Tata Memorial Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

As per the Tata Memorial Recruitment Notification, candidates will be initially screened and called for Interview / Written Examination / Skill Test on the basis of information provided by them in the online application form.

Tata Recruitment 2023

Candidates can check here the detailed information according to the notice released by Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2023. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the Tata Memorial Notification 2023 PDF and visit the official website.

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Overview

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 is out for 55 vacancies for the post of Medical & Non-Medical Posts posts. The Tata Memorial Centre Recruitment 2023 overview is provided below for the candidates.

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Overview

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Tata Memorial Centre Posts Name Medical & Non-Medical Posts Total Vacancies 55 Mode of Application Online

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for 55 vacancies announced under Tata Memorial Centre Notification 2023. Download the official notification of Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below. The Tata Memorial 2023 recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Dates

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Vacancy Announced May 2, 2023 Online Application Begins May 2, 2023 Online Application Ends May 19, 2023 (5:30 PM)

Tata Memorial 2023: Apply Online & Fees

Candidates can fill out the Tata Memorial application form on the official website. The link to apply for the Tata Memorial is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for Tata Memorial 2023. For information on the Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Application Process, visit - TMC Website.

Tata Memorial Vacancy 2023 Details

A total of 55 vacancies are available under the Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023. The TMC has released a detailed notification for the medical and Non-Medical posts. The number of vacancies announced for Tata Memorial Recruitment is tabulated below.

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Medical & Non-Medical Posts 55

Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

The eligibility criteria for Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of the Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria.

Tata Memorial Recruitment Age Limit

The maximum age limit to apply for Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 varies from 27 years to 55 years with relevant experience, depending on the post you are applying for.

Tata Memorial Recruitment Educational Qualification

The requirement of Tata Memorial Recruitment educational qualification varies from post to post for Medical and Non- Medical Post whereas for most medical posts MBBS is required with specific post-graduation provided below.

Tata Memorial Recruitment Vacancies

Name of Post Number of Post Medical Officer 'E' (Transfusion Medicine) 1 Medical Officer ‘F’ (Medical Oncology) 2 Medical Officer ‘E’ (Medical Oncology) 2 Medical Officer ‘E’ (Medical Oncology Adult Hematolymphoid) 2 Medical Officer ‘E’ Radiodiagnosis 2 Medical Officer ‘D’ Radio Diagnosis

1 Medical Officer ‘E’, Pathology 2 Medical Officer ‘E’, Palliative Medicine

1 Medical Officer ‘D’ Palliative Medicine

1 Medical Officer ‘F’ Surgical Oncology 2 Medical Officer ‘E’ Surgical Oncology 2 Medical Officer ‘E’ Plastic Surgery 1 Medical Officer ‘F’ Radiation Oncology 2 Medical Officer ‘F’ Pathology 1 Medical Officer ‘E’, Interventional Radiology 1 Medical Officer ‘E’, General Medicine 1 Medical Officer ‘E’ Nuclear Medicine 2 Medical Officer ‘E’ Preventive Oncology 1 Medical Officer ‘E’ Head & Neck Oncology 1 Medical Superintendent - I 1 Assistant Medical Superintendent - II 2 Scientific Officer ‘C’ Molecular Pathology 1 Scientific Officer ‘Sb’ Biomedical 1 Scientific Officer ‘Sb’ Trial Coordinator 1 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ Pathology 1 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ Radiodiagnosis 3 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Central Sterile Supply Department (C.S.S.D.)) 1 Technician ‘C’ (Central Sterile Supply Department (C.S.S.D)) 1 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Information Technology - Programmer) 1 Assistant Medical (Social Worker) 2 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (General Medicine) 1 Scientific Assistant `B’ (Radiation Oncology) 2 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Transfusion Medicine) 1 Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Microbiology) 1 Technician ‘C’ (Dental & Prosthetics Surgery) 1 Technician ‘C’ (ICU/OT) 2 Technician ‘A’, (Mechanical) 1 Technician ‘A’, (Carpenter) 1 Technician ‘A’, (Electrical) 1 Nursing Superintendent Grade I 1

Tata Memorial Recruitment Selection Process 2023

As per the official notification the candidates will be called for an interview/written test/ skill test on the basis of information provided by them.

Tata Memorial Salary 2023

As per the official notification the Pay Scale from Level 12 to Level 2 will be offered to candidates depending on their candidature. The detailed Tata Memorial Recruitment 2023 Salary structure is announced along with the detailed notification.