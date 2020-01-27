Govt Teacher Vacancy January 2020: 13,000+ Vacancies in Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Check All New Updates Here

Govt Teacher Vacancy (Updated on 27 January 2020): We are here today on the 'Teaching jobs January 2020' segment with 13, 000+ Teaching Jobs updates. There are thousands of Vacancies opening for Teaching jobs in Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, and Other states. You can find all the details by scrolling down the article. In this article, you can find previously notified teaching jobs along with new updates. All those candidates who are interested in teaching jobs can check all the advertisement details and other ongoing Teaching recruitment process by clicking the below-given link.

All the candidates need to fulfill certain eligibility criteria to apply for teaching jobs. We are here to provide all the details related to the job like eligibility criteria, age limit, and last date, etc, to the candidates who are seeking jobs in the teaching sector.

The educational qualification and age limit vary from post to post, so the candidates are advised to go through the notification carefully before applying. It is important to be aware of the notified vacancies in time so that aspirants can apply within the given time frame and can prepare for the job as well.

For teaching job aspirants, they can check all the latest teaching jobs notification with official PDF in this article.

Teaching Jobs (13, 000+) Active in January 2020 - Brief

DEE Assam Recruitment 2020, 9513 Vacancies for Teacher Posts, Apply @dee.assam.gov.in

DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 3358 Posts @dsssb.delhi.gov.in

SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020: 323 Vacancies Notified for PGT, TGT/Assistant Teacher Posts

Sainik School, Jhansi Recruitment 2020: 15 Asst Master & Other Posts

Govt Teacher Vacancy 2020(13, 000 +) Active in January 2020 - Summary

SSB Silvassa Recruitment 2020: Staff Selection Board (SSB), Silvassa has announced vacancies for Post Graduate Teacher, Assistant Teacher/Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Assistant Teacher (Primary/Upper Primary Schools) under the Directorate of Education, DNH, Department of Primary Education, DNH and Planning & Statistics Department, DNH. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 February 2020.

Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) Job Notification: Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) has invited applications for the Asst Master, LDC, Nursing Sister, Driver, Ward Boy, and other posts. Interested candidates can apply for Sainik School, Jhansi (UP) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 31 January 2020.

DSSSB TGT PGT Recruitment 2020: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is looking for 3358 teachers under advertisement number 04/20. There are vacancies for PGT (Post Graduate Teacher), TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher), Physical Education Teacher, Domestic Science Teacher, Music Teacher, Drawing Teacher and Librarian under the department of Directorate of Education of Govt. of NCT of Delhi.

DSSSB Teacher Recruitment will be done through online mode only. DSSSB Online Applications will start from 24 January 2020 on DSSSB Official website www.dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The last date for submitting online application is 23 February 2020.

DEE Assam Recruitment 2020: Good News for Govt Teacher Jobs Seekers! Office of Directorate of Elementary Education, Assam has re-opened the recruitment Link for Teachers. Huge numbers of vacancies are notified for teacher posts Assistant Teacher Arabic Teacher, Assamese Language Teacher, Manipuri Language Teacher. A total of 9513 vacancies are available out of which 5515 are for regular vacant posts of teachers in Lower Primary Schools (LP Schools) and 4120 are for regular vacant posts of teacher s in Upper Primary Schools (UP Schools).

Earlier, the Elementary Education Department, Assam had published the teacher recruitment notification in 2018. Now, online applications are again invited w.e.f 27 January 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for, Elementary Education Department Teacher Recruitment in LP and UP Schools, through official website www.dee.assam.gov.in up to 11 February 2020.