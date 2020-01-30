Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 22 TGT, PGT, PRT and Other Posts

Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020: Army Public School Narangi has invited applications for recruitment to the post of TGT, PGT, PRT and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts of teachers through the prescribed format on or before 17 February 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020: 17 February 2020

Written Test Date: 20 Feb 2020

Interview Date for PGT, TGT & Special Educator Posts: 21 Feb 2020

Interview Date for PRT, Music & Librarian: 22 Feb 2020

Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

PGT – 2 Posts

TGT – 10 Posts

Music – 1 Post

PRT – 8 Posts

Special Educator – 1 Post

Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for TGT, PGT, PRT and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT (Computer Science) – Candidate should have degree of M. Tech in Computer Science/ M. Sc in Computer Science / from a recognized University.

PGT (Physical Education) - Post Graduate in Physical Education or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

TGT (English, Science, Maths, Hindi, Sanskrit) – Graduate; B.Ed. and equivalent.

TGT (Librarian) - Graduate with diploma in Library Science from a recognized institute.

Music – Candidate should have a M. A. (Music) or M. Music of any recognized University. OR BA in Music followed by a minimum of 2 years

Diploma/Certificate in Music from an institute recognized by State/Central Government.

PRT – Graduate with two years Diploma in Elementary Education (D.E.Ed) / B.Ed with minimum 50% mark in each.

Special Educator – Post graduate diploma in community based rehabilitation with six months certificate course in education of children with

special needs.

Download Official Notification PDF Here



Official Website



Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020 Application Procedure

Interested candidates can apply for Army Public School Narangi Recruitment 2020 through offline mode. The candidates are required to submit the applications along with documents to the Army Public School Narangi Po: Satgaon, Guwahati – 781 027, Assam latest by 17 February 2020.

