Telangana Govt DMHO Hyderabad Recruitment 2020 for 500+ Staff Nurse, ANM & Other Posts in NHM, Apply Online @hyderabad.telangana.gov.in

Telangana Govt DMHO Hyderabad Recruitment 2020: District Medical &Health Officer, Hyderabad, Government of Telangana has invited applications for Staff Nurse, Lab Technician, Pharmacist, Medical Officer, MPHA/ANM, Epidemotologist under NHM for COVID-19 . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 02 July 2020.

Important Dates:

Issue of Notification: 28 June 2020

Last Date for submission of Applications: 02 July 2020

Telangana Govt DMHO Hyderabad Vacancy Details

MPHA(F)/ANMs - 248

Epidemiologist - 04

Medical Officer 69

Staff Nurse - 88

Pharmacist - 05

Lab Technician - 59

Eligibility Criteria for Staff Nurse, ANM and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Epidemiologist - MBBS Degree and Masters Degree in Public Health(SPM). Council Registration. Atleast (03)yrs Experience

MO - MBBS Degree from registered university and Council Registration

ANM - 18 months MPHW (F) training certificate recognized by AP/TS Nursing and Midwives counsel OR 2 years intermediate vocational MPHW (F) course and have completed one year clinical training in selected Govt. Hospital (Area Hospitals, District Hospitals & Teaching Hospitals) OR completed one year apprenticeship training in identified hospitals and awarded apprenticeship completion certificate by the board of apprenticeship training Govt. of India, Southern Region, Chennai. Council Registration

Staff Nurse -B.Sc.Nursing/General Nursing & Midwifery course from Govt./Govt.reg. Nursing Institute and Regn. of Nursing council. If possess both the qualifications, the course in which obtained highest % of marks will be considered

Lab Technician 2 -DMLT OR

B.Sc. Lab Technician from recognized institutions and 2 years Intermediate vocational DMLT with one year clinical training in selected Govt. Hospital (Area Hospitals, District Hospitals & Teaching Hospitals) OR completed one year apprenticeship training in identified hospitals and awarded apprenticeship completion certificate by the board of apprenticeship training Govt. of India, Southern Region, Chennai. Registered with Paramedical Board.

Pharmacist - Diploma in Pharmacy / Bachelor in Pharmacy and Council Registration.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link



How to apply for Telangana Govt DMHO Hyderabad Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can submit their applications duly uploading along with necessary documents scanned copies though www.hyderabad.telangana.gov.in or http://dmhohyd.onlineportal.org.in on or before 02 July 2020