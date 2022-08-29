Telangana Police Constable Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022 held successfully on 28th August 2022 for posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

Telangana Police Constable Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks
Telangana Police Constable Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

Telangana Police Constable Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for 6,03,955 candidates for the posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on 28th August 2022. Candidates appearing for the test can download their TSLPRB Admit Card 2022 till 26th August 2022. Earlier, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) on 7th August 2022.

Telangana Police & SI Recruitment 2022

TSLPRB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 17,291 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constable, 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable, and 225 Vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire Services Department.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Calendar

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events

Important Dates

Application Start Date

2nd May 2022 (8 AM)

Application End Date

26th May 2022 (10 PM)

SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date

7th August 2022

SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card

30th July 2022 to 5th August 2022

SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date

28th August 2022

SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card

18th August to 26th August 2022

Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date

To Be Announced

Final Written Examination (FWE) Date

To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI Exam Pattern 2022

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

All the registered candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

For the posts of PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable

Subjects

No. of Questions

 Marks

 Duration

English

200

200

3 Hours

Arithmetic

General Science

History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement

Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy

Current Events of National & International Importance

Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability

Contents pertaining to State of Telangana

Telangana Police Constable Qualifying Marks 2022

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Preliminary Written Test

Category

Pass Marks

OC

40 per cent

BC

35 per cent

SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen

30 per cent and above

Also Read: Telangana Police Constable & SI 2022 Syllabus

Also Read: Telangana Police Constable & SI 2022 Check Salary, Job Profile, Promotion

Also Read: Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022: Check Exam Dates, Shift Timings, and Last Minute Tips

Telangana Police Constable Expected Cut off 2022

Candidates who appeared for Telangana Police Constable 2022 Prelims shared that the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 145 to 165 good attempts. Check below expected cut-off marks for Telangana Police Constable 2022 Prelims Exam.

Category

Male

Female

OC (Open Category)

125-145

110-133

BC

110-120

110-130

SC and ST

110-130

90-110

Telangana Police Constable Cut off: Previous Years’ (2021 and 2019)

Telangana Police Constable Cut off 2019

Category

Male

Female

OC (Open Category)

135-145

110-130

BC

120-140

115-125

SC and ST

115-130

90-110

 Telangana Police Constable Cut off 2019

Category

Male

Female

OC (Open Category)

125-140

115-135

BC

115-135

110-120

SC and ST

110-125

95-115

Also Read: Telangana Police Constable Exam Analysis 2022: Check Prelims Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

 

Take Free Online Telangana Police 2022 Mock Test

Start Now
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play