Telangana Police Constable Cut-off 2022: Check Expected and Previous Years’ Cut-off Marks

Telangana Police Constable Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for 6,03,955 candidates for the posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on 28th August 2022. Candidates appearing for the test can download their TSLPRB Admit Card 2022 till 26th August 2022. Earlier, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) on 7th August 2022.

TSLPRB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 17,291 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constable, 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable, and 225 Vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire Services Department.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 (8 AM) Application End Date 26th May 2022 (10 PM) SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 7th August 2022 SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card 30th July 2022 to 5th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 28th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card 18th August to 26th August 2022 Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date To Be Announced Final Written Examination (FWE) Date To Be Announced

All the registered candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English 200 200 3 Hours Arithmetic General Science History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy Current Events of National & International Importance Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability Contents pertaining to State of Telangana

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

Candidates who appeared for Telangana Police Constable 2022 Prelims shared that the difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. They were able to make 145 to 165 good attempts. Check below expected cut-off marks for Telangana Police Constable 2022 Prelims Exam.

Category Male Female OC (Open Category) 125-145 110-133 BC 110-120 110-130 SC and ST 110-130 90-110

Category Male Female OC (Open Category) 135-145 110-130 BC 120-140 115-125 SC and ST 115-130 90-110

Category Male Female OC (Open Category) 125-140 115-135 BC 115-135 110-120 SC and ST 110-125 95-115

