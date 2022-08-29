Telangana Police Constable Exam Analysis 2022: Check Prelims Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022 held successfully on 28th August 2022 for posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables.

Telangana Police Constable Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for 6,03,955 candidates for the posts of PC (Civil) and/or equivalent, Transport Constables and Prohibition & Excise Constables on 28th August 2022. Candidates appearing for the test can download their TSLPRB Admit Card 2022 till 26th August 2022. Earlier, the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) successfully conducted the Preliminary Written Test (PWT) for the posts of Sub-Inspectors (SIs) on 7th August 2022.

Telangana Police & SI Recruitment 2022

TSLPRB is conducting a recruitment drive to fill up 17,291 Vacancies in various categories of which there are 15,644 Vacancies of SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 554 Vacancies of SCT SI Civil and/or Equivalent Posts, 383 Vacancies of SCT PC IT & CO / Mechanic / Driver, 33 Vacancies of SCT SI IT & CO / PTO / ASI FPB, 63 Vacancies of Transport Constable, 614 Vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constable, and 225 Vacancies of Driver Operator in Fire Services Department.

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Important Dates

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI 2022 Events Important Dates Application Start Date 2nd May 2022 (8 AM) Application End Date 26th May 2022 (10 PM) SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 7th August 2022 SCT SI and/or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card 30th July 2022 to 5th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Date 28th August 2022 SCT PC and / or equivalent Posts Preliminary Written Test (PWT) Admit Card 18th August to 26th August 2022 Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Date To Be Announced Final Written Examination (FWE) Date To Be Announced

TSLPRB Police Constable & SI Exam Pattern 2022

Preliminary Written Test (PWT)

All the registered candidates shall be required to appear for the Preliminary Written Test in 1 (one) paper of 3 (three) hours duration for 200 marks. Questions in the Paper will be objective in nature and will be set in English, Telugu and Urdu languages.

For the posts of PC Civil and/or Equivalent, Transport Constable, and Prohibition & Excise Constable

Subjects No. of Questions Marks Duration English 200 200 3 Hours Arithmetic General Science History of India, Indian Culture, Indian National Movement Principles of Geography, Indian Geography, Polity and Economy Current Events of National & International Importance Test of Reasoning/ Mental Ability Contents pertaining to State of Telangana

Telangana Police Constable Qualifying Marks 2022

Minimum Qualifying Marks in Preliminary Written Test

Category Pass Marks OC 40 per cent BC 35 per cent SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen 30 per cent and above

Telangana Police Constable Prelims Exam Analysis 2022: Overall Good Attempts & Difficulty Level

Subjects Good Attempts Difficulty Level Arithmetic Ability and Reasoning, English 75-85 Easy to Moderate General Studies 70-80 Moderate Total 145-165 Easy to Moderate

Telangana Police Constable Answer Key & Result 2022

Telangana Police Constable Result and Preliminary Key for the PWT will be made available within a few days (September 2022 tentative)

What next after Telangana Police Constable Prelims 2022?

Candidates who qualify in the above Preliminary Written Test, shall be required to undergo the following tests and qualify as specified below:

i) 1600 meters / 800 meters Run event

ii) Physical Measurements

iii) Long jump / Shot-put events

Candidates who qualify in the above Physical Efficiency Test shall be required to appear for the Final Written Examination.