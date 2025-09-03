TET Qualification Mandatory for Teachers Seeking Appointment and Promotions, Says SC

The Supreme Court of India has announced that the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) is an essential requirement for the candidates to be appointed as teachers. Those who are already in service and have not cleared the TET exam, are also required to have a TET certificate. The TET certificate is required by the teachers who are already in service to seek promotions. This supreme court ruling even applies to those who are in service before TET becomes mandatory through a statutory law.





The Supreme Court was hearing multiple civil appeals, including Anjuman Ishat-E-Talim Trust vs State of Maharashtra and Others, related to the teachers eligibility. The Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) has been made compulsory from July 29, 2011 by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) for teaching Classes 1 to 8.