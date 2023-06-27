The James Dyson Award: Empowering Young Innovators to Take a Leap into the Future

Every invention starts with a problem. Engineers follow an iterative design process and creative thinking to address the problem by developing a cycle of ideas.

Every invention starts with a problem. Engineers follow an iterative design process and creative thinking to address the problem by developing a cycle of ideas. In this fast-growing generation of young innovators, this problem-solving mentality is what empowers them to challenge things and then arrive at a solution that is both technically and commercially viable.

Challenging and enabling entrepreneurial undergraduates and recent graduates of engineering to tackle a global problem, from environmental issues to improving healthcare practices, the James Dyson Award, an annual engineering competition with a sustainability focus, is accepting entries till July 19, 2023. The award is open to individuals, teams of students, or recent graduates from graduate engineering/design-related courses. Since 2005, James Dyson Awards has played a pivotal role in empowering young technovators worldwide, to tackle the most pressing global problems using science, sustainable design, and engineering, by bringing their innovative ideas to life. Focusing on inventive and practical solutions, participants of the James Dyson Award have the chance to contribute to a sustainable future.

The James Dyson Award is looking for designers who think differently, to create products that work better. The judges – and James Dyson especially – are drawn to designs that employ clever yet simple engineering principles and address clear problems. Global winners are to receive £30,000 (approx. INR 30 lakhs), alongside high-profile recognition for their idea and National winners will receive £5,000 (approx. INR 5 lakhs).

To enable young minds to know more about the James Dyson Award, recently, our recent webinar was hosted with experts from both academic and industry to share their varied viewpoints on technology and sustainable innovations through the webinar, titled ‘Empowering Engineers for Developing Sustainable Solutions’.

Well-known names in the academic industry like Sam Stedman, a Senior Robotics Research Engineer at Dyson, Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi from IIT Kanpur, Saurabh Nanda, a Youth Mentor, along with Ripu Daman Bevli, renowned environmentalist, and social activist, came together for sharing their valuable insights on engineering. They discussed the role of young engineers in crafting sustainable solutions for global challenges, and the pressing need for sustainable practices.

At the onset of the webinar, Sam Stedman, Senior Robotics Research Engineer, Dyson raised an important point regarding engineers being the foundation of the world, and they are the key players in enabling us to have a sustainable future that can be achieved through groundbreaking innovations. He also emphasized on the importance of creating solutions that strike a perfect balance between technology and design for students aspiring to participate in the James Dyson Award.

Note: The article is written by the Brand Desk.