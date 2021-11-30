TMC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor and Others @tmc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for various posts including Assistant Professor and others on its official website. Check detail here.

TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for various posts including Assistant Professor, Medical Superintendent and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the interview scheduled on 13-17 December 2021.

In a bid to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021, candidates should have certain educational qualification including M.D. / D.N.B./D.M./M.B.B.S. / BDS I BAMS / BHMS with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates willing to apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Notification Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Advt No. AD/VAR/2021/008

Date: 26.11.2021

Important Date for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 13-17 December 2021

Adhoc Assistant Medical Superintendent-13 December 2021

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia Critical Care and Pain)-14 December 2021

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology-15 December 2021

Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-16 December 2021

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Pathology)-17 December 2021

Vacancy Details for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Adhoc Assistant Medical Superintendent-01

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia Critical Care and Pain)-04

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology-02

Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-02

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Pathology)-02

Eligibility Criteria for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Adhoc Assistant Medical Superintendent-MD (Hospital administration) with 1 year experience after Post Graduation in a reputed hospital of at least 100 beds, in a managerial capacity OR M.B.B.S. / BDS I BAMS / BHMS with full time Post Graduation in Hospital Administration (MH A.) from a recognized University in India or abroad with 2 years experience after post Graduation in a reputed hospital of at least 100 beds, in a managerial capacity.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Anaesthesia Critical Care and Pain)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Anesthesia) or (equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology) recognized by MCI with 3 years’ post M.D./ D.N.B. experience in Anesthesia in a Teaching Hospital. Experience in critical care and pain management is desirable.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Gastroenterology-D.M. (Gastroenterology) from MCI recognized Institute. OR DNB (Gastroenterology) with minimum 01 year experience post DNB in MCI recognized Medical Gastroenterology Department.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (General Medicine)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Internal Medicine) or equivalent post graduate degree recognized by National Medical Commission with Minimum 3 years experience after post graduation.

Adhoc Assistant Professor (Pathology)-M.D. / D.N.B. (Pathology) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Pathology recognized by MCI with minimum 3 years post MD / D.N.B. experience in Pathology. Experience in Onco-Pathology, Cytology and / or Molecular Pathology is desirable.

How to Apply for TMC Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested & eligible candidates can appear for walk–in-interview at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, Sundar Bagiya, Near Nariya Gate, Banaras Hindu University Campus, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh-221005 from 13-17 December 2021 (in accordance with the post mentioned in the notification) between 09:30 am to 11:30 am along with bio-data, recent passport size photograph, copy of pan card, Aadhar card, original educational certificates and one set of attested copies of all certificates.