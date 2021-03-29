TMC Recruitment 2021 for Senior Resident and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Resident Post for various disciplines for Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre, Punjab. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 05 April 2021.

Candidate having certain educational qualification including M.D/M.D./D.N.B (Anesthesiology)/M.D.(Radio Diagnosis) with additional eligibility can apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021.

Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification



Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt.No.TMC/HBCHS/082/2021

Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 05 April 2021.

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Senior Resident (Medical Oncology)-02

Senior Resident (Radiation Oncology)-01

Senior Resident (Anesthesiology)-02

Senior Resident (Radio Diagnosis)-01

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Senior Resident (Medical Oncology)-M.D. OR equivalent postgraduate degree in Medicine recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Radiation Oncology)-M.D. (Radiotherapy) or equivalent postgraduate degree in Radiotherapy) recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Anesthesiology)-M.D./D.N.B. (Anesthesiology) or (equivalent postgraduate degree in Anesthesiology) recognized by MCI.

Senior Resident (Radio Diagnosis)-M.D.(Radio Diagnosis) or D.N.B.(Radio Diagnosis) recognized by MCI.

Consolidated Remuneration for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Rs.1,01,000/- per month.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 05 April 2021 along with Bio-data, recent passport size photograph, zerox copy of PANCARD, original certificates, experience certificate and one set of attested copies of all certificates at the venue mentioned in the notification.