TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Assistant, Technician and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the posts of Dental Technician, Scientific Assistant and other posts on its official website. Check details here.
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the posts of Dental Technician, Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist), Scientific Assistant (Pathology) and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02/03/04 June 2021. Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 should note that they should have certain educational qualification including 12th / Intermediate/B.Sc./B.Sc. (IT) or BCA or BE(IT).
Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/20
Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Date of walk-in-interview: 02/03/04 June 2021
Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Dental Technician
Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist)
Scientific Assistant (Pathology)
Technician (Programmer)
Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Dental Technician: 12th / Intermediate in Science and Diploma of 2 years in Dental Mechanic course from a Dental College/ Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India with 01year experience in relevant field. Candidate should be registered under Dental Council.
Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist): B.Sc. (any subject) from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks and Certificate/ Diploma in Dental Hygiene course (2 years) from a Dental College/ Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India with 01year experience. Candidate should be registered under Dental Council.
Scientific Assistant (Pathology): B.Sc. (Botany / Zoology / Chemistry / Applied Biology / Biotechnology) with 50% marks and Degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a Government recognized Institute with minimum one-year working experience in Surgical Pathology Laboratory, OR
B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized Institute / University with minimum two-years working experience in Surgical Pathology Laboratory. Candidates should possess basic computer skills and good working knowledge of English.
Technician (Programmer): B.Sc. (IT) or BCA or BE(IT) from a Govt. recognized university. Minimum 5 years programming experience in a Client / Server environment is mandatory. Candidate must have good practical knowledge of Visual Basic, SQL,Crystal Report & RDBMS. Working knowledge of AS/400, DB2, Web Technology / Web development tools, skills on ASP/VB Script, JAVA, JAVA Script etc. is advantageous. Candidate having prior relevant experience of working in Healthcare industry will be preferred. Candidates with less than 5 years of experience and minimum 3 years of experience will be considered for Lower Grade.
Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF
How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested &eligible Candidates may walk-in for Interview on 02/03/04 June 2021 at given location/ schedule according to the posts alongwith Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-attested Copies of all Certificates.
