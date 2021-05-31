TMC Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Assistant, Technician and other Posts @tmc.gov.in, Download PDF

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021: Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has invited applications for the posts of Dental Technician, Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist), Scientific Assistant (Pathology) and other. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview scheduled on 02/03/04 June 2021. Candidates willing to apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 should note that they should have certain educational qualification including 12th / Intermediate/B.Sc./B.Sc. (IT) or BCA or BE(IT).

Notification Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advt. No. OS/VAR/2021/20



Important Date for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview: 02/03/04 June 2021

Vacancy Details for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Dental Technician

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist)

Scientific Assistant (Pathology)

Technician (Programmer)

Eligibility Criteria for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Dental Technician: 12th / Intermediate in Science and Diploma of 2 years in Dental Mechanic course from a Dental College/ Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India with 01year experience in relevant field. Candidate should be registered under Dental Council.

Scientific Assistant (Dental Hygienist): B.Sc. (any subject) from a recognized university with minimum 50% marks and Certificate/ Diploma in Dental Hygiene course (2 years) from a Dental College/ Institution recognized by the Dental Council of India with 01year experience. Candidate should be registered under Dental Council.

Scientific Assistant (Pathology): B.Sc. (Botany / Zoology / Chemistry / Applied Biology / Biotechnology) with 50% marks and Degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology from a Government recognized Institute with minimum one-year working experience in Surgical Pathology Laboratory, OR

B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized Institute / University with minimum two-years working experience in Surgical Pathology Laboratory. Candidates should possess basic computer skills and good working knowledge of English.

Technician (Programmer): B.Sc. (IT) or BCA or BE(IT) from a Govt. recognized university. Minimum 5 years programming experience in a Client / Server environment is mandatory. Candidate must have good practical knowledge of Visual Basic, SQL,Crystal Report & RDBMS. Working knowledge of AS/400, DB2, Web Technology / Web development tools, skills on ASP/VB Script, JAVA, JAVA Script etc. is advantageous. Candidate having prior relevant experience of working in Healthcare industry will be preferred. Candidates with less than 5 years of experience and minimum 3 years of experience will be considered for Lower Grade.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested &eligible Candidates may walk-in for Interview on 02/03/04 June 2021 at given location/ schedule according to the posts alongwith Bio-Data, Recent Passport Size Photograph, Original documents of PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Experience Certificates, Education Certificates and One Set of Self-attested Copies of all Certificates.