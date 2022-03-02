TN MRB Recruitment 2022 for 86 Nurse Posts, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on mrb.tn.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB), Tamilnadu has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Nurses for Differently Abled Persons Category post. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 March 2022. A total of 86 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Notification Released Date: 2 March 2022

Last Date to Submit Online Application: 22 March 2022

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Nurse - 86 Posts

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates can check notification for more details.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Pay Scale - Rs. 14000/-

Official Website

How to apply for TN MRB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts online mode from 2 March to 22 March 2022. After the submission, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TN MRB Recruitment 2022 Application Fee - Rs. 350/-