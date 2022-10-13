TN Police SI Interview Admit Card 2022 (Released) at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, Check Download Link

Tamil Nadu USRB has uploaded the interview admit card link for the interview round for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police on its official website- tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Check download link.

TN Police SI Interview Admit Card 2022 : Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the interview admit card link for the interview round for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police . Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round for the Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) can download their Admit Card from the official website- i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The Admit Card downloading link is available on the official website, however you can download the same directly with the link given below.

In a bid to download the TN Police SI Interview Admit Card 2022, you will have to provide your login credentials including User ID and Password to the link available on the official website.

Earlier Tamilnadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has published the list of candidates qualified in the Physical Test and selected for Interview round for the post of of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) 2022.

It is noted that candidates qualified in the Physical examination test are able to appear for next phase of recruitment which is interview round.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TN Police SI Interview Admit Card 2022

Go to the official website of TNUSRB - tnusrb.tn.gov.in Go to the Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022 available on the home page. Click on the link-Call letter for Viva-Voce and provide your login credentials. You will get the TN Police SI Interview Admit Card 2022 in a new window. Download and save the TN Police SI Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference.

The whole exercise is to recruit a total of 444 vacancies out of which 399 are for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) in TN Police.