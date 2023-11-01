TN TRB 2023 Eligibility: Age Limit, Qualification, and Post-wise Criteria

TN TRB Eligibility 2023: The Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has opened the registration dates for TN TRB Exam 2023. Candidates with relevant educational qualifications and the required age limit are eligible to apply for it. Check the detailed Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Criteria 2023 here.

TN TRB Eligibility is prescribed by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board in its official notification. It includes age limit, minimum education qualification, number of attempts and nationality required for the exam. Candidates not fulfilling any of the eligibility parameters will be disqualified from the recruitment process. Hence, they must check the TN TRB Eligibility before filling out the application form. Here we have shared the detailed TN TRB eligibility 2023 conditions and norms, as prescribed by the board, that candidates must fulfil to appear for the TN TRB 2023 exam.

TN TRB Eligibility 2023

TN TRB is a state-level examination which is conducted to recruit eligible candidates for the post of Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) in School Education and other departments. The notification for the aforementioned exam has already been released and the application process will commence on November 01. Candidates who aspire to become Graduate Teachers/ Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) must check the TN TRB qualification and age limit before filling out the application form.

The TN TRB qualification, age limit, nationality and number of attempts are the criteria for TN TRB Eligibility. Candidates must fulfil all these criteria to get selected for the exam.

TN TRB Qualification

TN TRB Teacher Qualification is an important component of the eligibility criteria, outlining the specific degree that candidates must possess to become educators in Government schools and colleges. According to the TN TRB Qualification 2023 mentioned in the notification, candidates must possess any of the following qualifications:

A bachelor's degree and a 2-year diploma in Elementary Education Or,

Bachelor’s in any discipline with at least 45% marks and a B.Ed. Or,

Passed class 12th with 50% marks and 4 years bachelor in elementary education (B.El.Ed.).

Higher secondary or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A./B.Sc.Ed./B.A.Ed

Graduation with at least 50% marks and B.Ed. in Special Education.

In addition to these qualifications, aspirants must have passed TNTET Paper - II with the relevant optional subject.

TN TRB Age Limit 2023

To appear for the exam, candidates must fall within the age bracket prescribed by the board. The TN TRB age limit is 53 years. However, the upper age limit is capped at 58 years for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MBC/DNC/DW categories. No lower age limit is mentioned by the board.