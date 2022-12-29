TN TRB Recruitment 2023: 15000+ Vacancies Announced, Check Notification and Exam Dates

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has more than 15000 vacant posts for the year 2023. The vacancies are announced through Annual Planner by the board,

TN TRB Recruitment 2023
TN TRB Recruitment 2023

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) published the annual recruitment planner for the year 2023 on its website i.e. trb.tn.nic.in. The government of Tamil Nadu announced a total of 15149 vacancies under this planner.  Students who are seeking government jobs in the state can apply check the upcoming notification, and exam. The vacancies shall be filled for the post of

will be filled for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), Graduate Teacher, Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Assistant, and Block Educational Officer.

The planner has also announced the notification and exam date for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper – I & II in the planner. According to the annual planner, TN TET Notification 2023 will be published in the month of December 2023 and the exam will be held in March 2024. The candidates can check the exam date and notification for all other posts in the table given below:

Post Name

 No. of Vacancies

Tentative Month of Notification

Tentative Month of Examination

Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education

4000

Jan 2023

April 2023

Block Educational Officer (BEO)

23

Feb 2023

May 2023

Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT)

6553

March 2023

May 2023

BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers)

3587

April 2023

June 2023

Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges

493

May 2023

August 2023

Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges

97

June 2023

Sep 2023

Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges

129

July 2023

Oct 2023

Post Graduate Assistants

267

Aug 2023

Nov 2023

Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper – I & II

Dec 2023

Mar 2024

Total

15149

The candidates are advised to keep the website of TN TRB for the notification. One the notification is released, the candidates would be able to check the online registration dates, eligibility, selection method and important details related to the exam.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next