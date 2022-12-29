TN TRB Recruitment 2023: 15000+ Vacancies Announced, Check Notification and Exam Dates

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has more than 15000 vacant posts for the year 2023. The vacancies are announced through Annual Planner by the board,

TN TRB Recruitment 2023: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu (TN TRB) published the annual recruitment planner for the year 2023 on its website i.e. trb.tn.nic.in. The government of Tamil Nadu announced a total of 15149 vacancies under this planner.

will be filled for the post of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT), Graduate Teacher, Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Post Graduate Assistant, and Block Educational Officer.

The planner has also announced the notification and exam date for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper – I & II in the planner. According to the annual planner, TN TET Notification 2023 will be published in the month of December 2023 and the exam will be held in March 2024. The candidates can check the exam date and notification for all other posts in the table given below:

Post Name No. of Vacancies Tentative Month of Notification Tentative Month of Examination Assistant Professors in Government Arts and Science Colleges & Colleges of Education 4000 Jan 2023 April 2023 Block Educational Officer (BEO) 23 Feb 2023 May 2023 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGT) 6553 March 2023 May 2023 BT Assistants (Graduate Teachers) 3587 April 2023 June 2023 Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges 493 May 2023 August 2023 Assistant Professors in Government Engineering Colleges 97 June 2023 Sep 2023 Assistant Professors in Government Law Colleges 129 July 2023 Oct 2023 Post Graduate Assistants 267 Aug 2023 Nov 2023 Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) 2023 Paper – I & II – Dec 2023 Mar 2024 Total 15149

The candidates are advised to keep the website of TN TRB for the notification. One the notification is released, the candidates would be able to check the online registration dates, eligibility, selection method and important details related to the exam.