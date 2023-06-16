TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in: Check DOTE April Link Here

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 has been released by the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE). Check Direct Download Link for TN Diploma Marks in this article.

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Government of Tamil Nadu, recently, activated the link of Tamil Nadu Diploma April 2023 Exam at dte.tn.gov.in/diploma-results. Students who appeared in the diploma exam can download the TNDTE Result. It is to be noted that the result can be accessed from the official website i.e. tndte.gov.in or dte.tn.gov.in ot directly by clicking on the provided link.

TNDTE DoTE Polytechnic Exam was conducted from April 27 to May 16, 2023 in two sessions i.e. forenoon session and the afternoon session.

How to download TNDTE Diploma Result 2023?

Firstly, visit the official website of TNDTE

Secondly, click on 'Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published'

Thirdly, provide your Registration Number

Fourthly, download TN Diploma Marks 2023 for the April exam

Fifth, take the printout of the marks

Details on TN Diploma Result 2023

Student’s Name

DOB

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Registration Number

Hall Ticket Number

Course Name

Semester/Year

Academic Session

Marks Obtained

Percentage

Qualifying Status

Exam Session

A large number of students appeared in polytechnic diploma courses even/odd semester exams (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th semester). The result is announced for Scheme J (Prefix add zeros for 8 digits) & Scheme K/L/M. The exam was conducted for Government Technical Diploma Exam for all streams including, ME, ECE, CSE, Electrical, IT etc.