TNDTE Diploma Result 2023 OUT at dte.tn.gov.in: Check DOTE April Link Here

TNDTE Diploma Result 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Government of Tamil Nadu, recently, activated the link of Tamil Nadu Diploma April 2023 Exam at dte.tn.gov.in/diploma-results. Students who appeared in the diploma exam can download the TNDTE Result. It is to be noted that the result can be accessed from the official website i.e. tndte.gov.in or dte.tn.gov.in ot directly by clicking on the provided link.
TNDTE DoTE Polytechnic Exam was conducted from April 27 to May 16, 2023 in two sessions i.e. forenoon session and the afternoon session.
How to download TNDTE Diploma Result 2023?
Firstly, visit the official website of TNDTE
Secondly, click on 'Diploma Board Examination April 2023 results published'
Thirdly, provide your Registration Number
Fourthly, download TN Diploma Marks 2023 for the April exam
Fifth, take the printout of the marks
Details on TN Diploma Result 2023
- Student’s Name
- DOB
- Father’s Name
- Mother’s Name
- Registration Number
- Hall Ticket Number
- Course Name
- Semester/Year
- Academic Session
- Marks Obtained
- Percentage
- Qualifying Status
- Exam Session
A large number of students appeared in polytechnic diploma courses even/odd semester exams (1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 6th semester). The result is announced for Scheme J (Prefix add zeros for 8 digits) & Scheme K/L/M. The exam was conducted for Government Technical Diploma Exam for all streams including, ME, ECE, CSE, Electrical, IT etc.