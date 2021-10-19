TNHRCE Recruitment 2021 for Jr Technical Assistant (JTA) Posts, Download Notification @hrce.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (TNHRCE) is hiring 20 Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) Posts for its verification Wing. Check Details Here.

TNHRCE Recruitment 2021 Notification: Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (TNHRCE) has published a notification for recruitment of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) Posts for its verification Wing on its website hrce.tn.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates looking jobs in Tamilnadu can submit TN JTA application through offline mode. The last date for submitting applications is 17 November 2021.

The department will fill 20 vacancies for the post of Junior Technical Assistant (JTA). The candidates can check more details regarding the TNHRCE JTA Recruitment 2021 through the detailed notification link given below:

TNHRCE JTA Recruitment Notification 2021

TNHRCE Website

Important Dates

Last Date for submitting Application - 17 November 2021 upto 5 PM

TNHRCE JTA Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Assistant (JTA) - 20 Posts

TNHRCE JTA Salary:

Pay Level -11 (Pay Range - Rs.35400-112400)

Eligibility Criteria for TNHRCE JTA Posts

Educational Qualification and Age Limit:

The candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit and other details through the PDF Link given above.

How to Apply for TNHRCE JTA Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply offline by submitting their application to the given address available in the notification latest by 17 November 2021 till 5 PM