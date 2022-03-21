TNMRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: 29 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on mrb.tn.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 15 April 2022.

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of Application (only through Online Registration) and online payment - 5 April 2022

Date of Examination - will be intimated later

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Junior Analyst - 29 Posts

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor’s Degree in Technology in Dairy /Oil or Veterinary Sciences from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC&DCs, BCs, BCMs - 59 years

Others - 32 years

Differently Abled Candidate to “Others - 42 years

Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others - 50 years

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/CBT.

Download TNMRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Subject Duration Maximum

Marks Qualifying Marks (SC/SCA/ST) Qualifying Marks (Others) Computer Based Test (CBT) / Written

examination in Optical Mark Reader

(OMR) – sheet; Objective type single

paper Exam for Junior Analyst 2:30 Hours 100 30 35

How to apply for TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 5 April 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Application Fee