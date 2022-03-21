TNMRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: 29 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 15 April 2022.
Important Dates:
Date of Notification: 16 March 2022
Last date for submission of Application (only through Online Registration) and online payment - 5 April 2022
Date of Examination - will be intimated later
TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Junior Analyst - 29 Posts
TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor’s Degree in Technology in Dairy /Oil or Veterinary Sciences from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission.
TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC&DCs, BCs, BCMs - 59 years
- Others - 32 years
- Differently Abled Candidate to “Others - 42 years
- Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others - 50 years
TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/CBT.
Download TNMRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022
TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Duration
|Maximum
Marks
|
Qualifying Marks
(SC/SCA/ST)
|
Qualifying Marks (Others)
|Computer Based Test (CBT) / Written
examination in Optical Mark Reader
(OMR) – sheet; Objective type single
paper Exam for Junior Analyst
|2:30 Hours
|100
|
30
|
35
How to apply for TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 5 April 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.
TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Application Fee
- SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) - Rs. 500/-
- Others - Rs. 1000/-