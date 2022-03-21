JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: To vote for your favorite finalist, click here!

TNMRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: 29 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @mrb.tn.gov.in

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Notification Released on mrb.tn.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Mar 21, 2022 17:58 IST
TN MRB Recruitment Official Notification

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022: Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Analyst on a temporary basis in Tamil Nadu Food Safety and Drug Administration Department. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode latest by 15 April 2022. 

Important Dates:

Date of Notification: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of Application (only through Online Registration) and online payment - 5 April 2022

Date of Examination -  will be intimated later

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Junior Analyst  - 29 Posts

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Master’s Degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor’s Degree in Technology in Dairy /Oil or Veterinary Sciences from a University recognized by the University Grants Commission.

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Age Limit 

  • SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBC&DCs, BCs, BCMs - 59 years
  •  Others - 32 years
  • Differently Abled Candidate to “Others - 42 years
  •  Ex-Servicemen Belonging to “Others - 50 years

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made based on the marks obtained in the written examination/CBT.

Download TNMRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

Subject Duration Maximum
Marks

Qualifying Marks

(SC/SCA/ST) 

Qualifying Marks (Others)
Computer Based Test (CBT) / Written
examination in Optical Mark Reader
(OMR) – sheet; Objective type single
paper Exam for Junior Analyst		 2:30 Hours 100

30

35

How to apply for TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 5 April 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

TN MRB Junior Analyst Recruitment 2022 Application Fee

  • SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) - Rs. 500/-
  • Others - Rs. 1000/-

 

ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
