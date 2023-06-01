TNPSC Recruitment 2023 For 245 Civil Judge Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited online applications for the 245 posts of Civil Judge in the Tamil Nadu State Judicial Service.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 30, 2023. The online application correction window period is from July 05-07, 2023.

Commission will conduct the prelims exam on August 08, 2023 and mains will be held on October 28/29, 2023 across the state. Candidates selected finally for the Civil Judge posts will get Rs.27,700-770-33,090 - 920 -40450-1080-44770.



TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of notification June 01, 2023 Closing date of application June 30, 2023 Correction window July 05-07, 2023 Preliminary Examination (OMR Method) August 08, 2023 Main Examination (Descriptive Type) October 28/29, 2023



TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Civil Judge-245

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

For Practicing Advocates/ Pleaders and Assistant Public Prosecutors:

(i) Must possess a Degree in Law of a University in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission, or any other equivalent qualification and got enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu or in the Bar Council of any other State in India and

(ii)(a) Must be practicing as an Advocate or Pleader in any Court on the date of Notification for recruitment to the post and must have so practised for a period of not less than 3 years on such date.

(or) (b) Must be an Assistant Public Prosecutor having not less than 3 years of experience as an Advocate and / or Assistant Public Prosecutor.

For Fresh Law Graduates:

(i) Must be a fresh Law Graduate possessing a degree in Law from a recognized University as mentioned in Clause-I (i) above,

(ii) Must be eligible to be enrolled as an Advocate.

(iii) Must have secured an overall percentage of marks in acquiring the Bachelor’s Degree of Law as below:-

(a) 45% Marks in case of Reserved Categories (i.e SCs, SC(A)s, STs, MBCs/DCs, BCs(OBCMs) and BCMs).

(b) 50% Marks in case of Open Category (i.e Others).

(iv) Must have obtained the Bachelor’s Degree of Law within a period of three years prior to the date of Notification.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Overview

Organization Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Name of posts Civil Judge Advt No 661/12/2023 Number of Posts 245 Application mode Online Last Date for online application June 30, 2023 Official website www.tnpsc.gov.in



TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay

Rs.27,700-770-33,090 - 920 -40450-1080-44770



TNPSC Recruitment 2023 PDF





TNPSC Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before June 30, 2023.