TNPSC Recruitment 2023 For Hostel Superintendent Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Process

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), on October 18, 2023 has released detailed notification for the recruitment of the post of Hostel Superintendent
cum Physical Training Officer on its official website. These positions are available under the department of Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Subordinate Services across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 16, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam scheduled on January 21, 2024.
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Date of Notification: October
|18, 2023
|Last date for submission of online application
|November 16, 2023
|Application Correction Window Period
|November 21 to 23, 2023.
|Date of Examination
|January 21, 2024
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Officer-18
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
- Candidates must possess a Diploma in Physical Education issued by any University or Institutions. or
- Must possess the Teachers Certificate in Physical Education (Higher Grade) and Teaching Experience for a period of not less than one year. AND
- Must have been declared eligible for admission to the College course of Study under the old 11 year schooling or
- Must have been declared eligible for admission to the Higher Secondary Course under the present 10 year schooling.
- Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and others for the posts.
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay
- Rs.35,400- 1,30,400 (Level-11)
TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-23)
- Minimum Age-18
- Minimum Age-37
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in upper age limit.
TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For TNPSC Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website of TNPSC- www.tnpscexams.in.
- Step 2: Select the name of the post for which you are applying.
- Step 3: To apply , the “One Time Registration” using Aadhaar is mandatory before applying.
- Step 4: Enter the Unique ID and Password to view the already available information and update them.
- Step 5: After that, provide all the details including photographs/exam fee/other documents and submit the application form and other details as mentioned in the notification.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.