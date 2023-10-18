TNPSC Recruitment 2023 For Hostel Superintendent Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary & Application Process

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released detailed notification for post of Hostel Superintendent on its official website. Check notification pdf and others.

Get all the details of TNPSC Recruitment here, apply online link

TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), on October 18, 2023 has released detailed notification for the recruitment of the post of Hostel Superintendent

cum Physical Training Officer on its official website. These positions are available under the department of Tamil Nadu Employment and Training Subordinate Services across the state. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before November 16, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of performance of candidates in the written exam scheduled on January 21, 2024.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Date of Notification: October 18, 2023 Last date for submission of online application November 16, 2023 Application Correction Window Period November 21 to 23, 2023. Date of Examination January 21, 2024

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Officer-18

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Candidates must possess a Diploma in Physical Education issued by any University or Institutions. or

Must possess the Teachers Certificate in Physical Education (Higher Grade) and Teaching Experience for a period of not less than one year. AND

Must have been declared eligible for admission to the College course of Study under the old 11 year schooling or

Must have been declared eligible for admission to the Higher Secondary Course under the present 10 year schooling.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification and others for the posts.

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Scale of pay

Rs.35,400- 1,30,400 (Level-11)

TNPSC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-07-23)

Minimum Age-18

Minimum Age-37

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in upper age limit.



TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





Also Read:

Upcoming Government Jobs 2023 LIVE: Employment News, Notifications

Employment News 2023

DRDO RAC Recruitment 2023 For Scientist B Posts

How To Apply For TNPSC Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.