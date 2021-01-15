TNSCB Recruitment 2021 for 53 Office Assistant Posts: 8th Pass Eligible, Download Notification @tnscb.org

TNSCB Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Office Assistant (Basic Service) by Direct Recruitment. The candidates eligible for the post can apply in prescribed format on or before 31 January 2021. Application Form can downloaded from tnscb.org.

Important Dates

Date of Commencement of Submission of application - 16 January 2021

Last date for receipt of application in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, Head Office, Chennai - 31 January 2021

TNSCB Vacancy Details

Office Assistant - 53 Posts

Salary:

Rs. 15700 -50000 (Level – 1)

Eligibility Criteria for TNSCB Office Assistant Posts

Educational Qualification:

8th Standard Pass from a recognized school as on the cut - off date (i.e. 31.12.2020)

The candidates registered with Employment Exchange are also eligible to apply for the said post against the vacancies

Age Limit:

SC, SC(A), ST - 35 years (should not have completed)

MBC/DC, BC and BC(M) - 32 years (should not have completed)

General [i.e. candidates not belonging to SC, SC(A), ST, MBC/DC, BCs and BC(M)] - 30 years (should not have completed)

How to Apply for TNSCB Office Assistant Recruitment 2021 ?

Applications must be submitted in the prescribed format which can be downloaded from the website www.tnscb.org. Filled in Application must be sent to “The Chairman, No.5, Kamarajar Salai, Triplicane, Chennai – 600 005” latest by 31 January 2021.

TNSCB Office Assistant Notification AND Application Form PDF

