TNSPC CSSE Recruitment Notification 2021 Out @tnpsc.gov.in: 193 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting  Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Exam 2021 for recruitment of 193 Computor–cum-vaccine store Keeper, Block Health Statistician and Statistical Assistant.

Created On: Oct 21, 2021 20:07 IST
TNSPC CSSE Recruitment Notification 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the notification for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Exam 2021. This exam will be conducted for recruitment of 193 Computor–cum-vaccine store Keeper, Block Health Statistician and Statistical Assistant.

Those candidates who are interested to appear for TNPSC CSS Exam 2021 can submit their application through online mode on or before 19 November 2021 on tnpsc.gov.in.

Important Dates

  • Last Date of Online Application - 19 November 2021
  • TNPSC CCSE Date - 09 January 2022
  • TNPSC CCSE Result Date -  March 2022
  • Certificate upload for Certificate Verification - March 2022  Certificate Verification - April 2022
  • Counselling - April 2022

TNSPC CSSE Vacancy Details

  • Computor–cum-vaccine store keeper in Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department - 30 Posts
  • Block Health Statistician in Family Welfare Department - 159+2
  • Statistical Assistant in Food Safety&Drug Administration Department - 2

TNSPC CSSE Salary:

  • Computor–cum-vaccine store keeper in Public Health and Preventive Medicine Department - Rs.19,500-62,000/- (Level-8) (Revised Scale)
  • Block Health Statistician in Family Welfare Department - Rs.20,600-65,500/- (Level-10) (Revised Scale)
  • Statistical Assistant in Food Safety&Drug Administration Department - Rs.35,900-1,13,500/- (Level13) (Revised Scale)

TNSPC CSSE Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Computor–cum-vaccine store keeper - A degree in Statistics or a Degree in Mathematics with Statistics as a special subject or having qualified in any one of the following subjects namely Fundamental Statistics, Applied Statistics Probability and Applied Statistics and Basic Statistics for actuarial Science, Fundamental Statistics and Applied Statistics, Applied Statistics only, Probability and Applied Statistics., Practical Statistics and Statistics interference.
  • Block Health Statistician - A Degree in Statistics or Mathematics or Economics from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.
  • Statistical Assistant - A Masters degree in Mathematics or Statistics with working knowledge of computer statistical tools.

TNSPC CSSE Age Limit:

30 years

Selection Process for TNSPC CSSE Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of written exam.

How to Apply for TNSPC CSSE Recruitment Notification 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates through online mode on the Commission‟s Websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in.

Application Fee:

Rs. 150/-

