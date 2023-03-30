TNUSRB Result 2023 OUT: Check Here TN Police Constable Jail Warder Fireman Result 2023 Get Selection List PDF

TNUSRB Result 2023 : The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the result for Constable Jail Warder Fireman exam TN Police Result 2023 on its official website. Candidates who applied for the posts can check their result here.

TNUSRB Result 2023 OUT: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the TN Police Result 2023 of the exam for the post of Constable Jail Warder Fireman. A total of 3552 candidates are selected for Character and Antecedent Verification and Medical examination. The candidates can download TN Police Result 2023 from the official website of the TNUSRB at- https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/ the PDF of the result containing results of selected candidates Roster wise and Enrollment No. wise has been released. Along with the result the list contained marks obtained by candidates at various stages of the recruitment process.

How to Download TNUSRB Result 2023 ?

The candidates can download the Result by following the given steps

Step 1: Go to the website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board at https://tnusrb.tn.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the exam notification section.

Step 3: Click on the link titled- Final Provisional Selection list

(Enrolment No. wise) or Final Provisional Selection list (Roster wise)

Step 4: Download and View Result PDF for future reference.

Direct Link to Check Result Enrolment No. wise

Direct Link to Check Result Roster wise

TN Police Final Result 2023

The selected candidates whose names and enrollment number appear in Final Provisional Selection List have to appear for Character and Antecedent Verification and Medical examination before final selection and appointment. Candidates are advised to keep ready supporting documents for the same. The written exam for Constable Fireman Jail warder Recruitment was conducted on 27 November 2022. Candidates need to check TNUSRB official website for further updates.