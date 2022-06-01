Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 01 June 2022: Chance to Apply for 2000+ Various Jobs @UPSC, IAF, IDBI, CGPSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 01 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: 01 June 2022: Today. more than 2000 vacancies are available under the leading organizations of the country including Indian Air Force (IAF), Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) and Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT).



Eligible and interested candidates can apply for various posts including Assistant Manager, Grade- ‘A, Executive,Commissioned Officer, Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), Faculty and Others.

Job Number 5: CGPSC Peon Recruitment 2022

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has notified today for 80 Peon posts on its official website. Candidates having 8th passed with minimum age of 18 years and maximum 35 years can apply for these posts on or before 02 July 2022.

Link: CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification Released for Peon Posts @ psc.cg.gov.in





Job Number 4: MNNIT Faculty Recruitment 2022

Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT), Allahabad has notified for total 145 Assistant Professor (Grade-II) posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for the post on or before 30 June 2022.

Link: MNNIT Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 145 Faculty Posts@mnnit.ac.in





Job Number 3: UPSC Recruitment 2022



In another major announcement today, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited application for the total 161 various posts including Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), and Others. Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website is16 June 2022



Link: UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 161 Vice-Principal, Mineral Officer, Master, & Other Posts





Job Number 2: AFCAT 2 Recruitment Notification 2022

Indian Air Force (IAF) has invited for Short Service Commission (SSC) posts in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches under Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT). A total of 283 vacancies are available for the course 02/2022 including PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the flying branch) and For Meteorology Entry.



Link: AFCAT 2 Recruitment Notification 2022: Apply Here for 283 Commissioned Officer Posts





Job Number 1: IDBI Recruitment 2022

Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI) has notified today for 1544 Vacancies for Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) on its official website. Out of total 1544 posts, there are 1044 vacancies will be filled for IDBI Executive Posts and 500 vacancies for Assistant Manager Grade A Posts.



Link: IDBI Recruitment 2022: 1544 Vacancies for Executive and Assistant Manager (AM) Posts



