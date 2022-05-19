AFCAT 02/2022 Recruitment Notification Expected Soon @afcat.cdac.in: Check Eligibility

AFCAT 02/2022 Recruitment Notification will be released soon by Indian Air Force (IAF) at afcat .cdac.in. Candidates can check the details here.

AFCAT 02/2022 Recruitment Notification: Indian Air Force (IAF) is soon expected to release the notification of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) for 02/2022 on its website (afcat.cdac.in.). The course will commence in July 2023 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. The vacancies are also available for grant of PC/SSC for the NCC Special Entry Scheme (for the flying branch) and For Meteorology Entry.

AFCAT 2022 Online Application Link is expected to be available in the month of June 2022.

The number of vacancies shall be notified in the detailed notification. The candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the AFCAT 2022 Notification.

Candidates can check the educational qualification, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus and other details below:

AFCAT 02/2022 Important Dates

Events Important Dates AFCAT 02/2022 Notification Date June 2022 Starting Date of AFCAT 02/2022 Registration June 2022 Starting Date of AFCAT 02/2022 Registration June 2022 AFCAT 02/2022 Exam Date to be released AFCAT 02/2022 Result Date to be released AFCAT 02/2022 Course Date July 2023

AFCAT 02/2022 Vacancy Details

Entry Type Branch Course Number AFCAT Entry Flying 214/23F/SSC/M&W Ground Duty (Technical [Aeronautical Engineering Electronics and Aeronautical Engineer Mechanical 213/23T/ PC/103AEC/M 213/23T SSC/103AEC/M&W Ground Duty (Non-Technical) 213/23G/PC/M 213/23G/SSC/M& W Meteorology Entry Meteorology 213/23G/PC/M 213/23G/SSC/M& W NCC Special Entry Flying 213/23G/PC/M 213/23G/SSC/M& W

AFCAT 02/2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification & Experience:

Flying Branch - Atleast 50% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2 level and Graduation with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

Ground Duty (Technical) Branch:

Aeronautical Engineer (Electronics) {AE (L)}. - Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. 4 (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security.

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/ Technology from recognized University OR cleared Sections A and B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India or Graduate membership examination of the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Communication Engineering. (aab) Computer Engineering/Technology. (aac) Computer Engineering & Application. (aad) Computer Science and Engineering/Technology. (aae) Electrical and Computer Engineering. (aaf) Electrical and Electronics Engineering. (aag) Electrical Engineering. (aah) Electronics Engineering/ Technology. 4 (aaj) Electronics Science and Engineering. (aak) Electronics. (aal) Electronics and Communication Engineering. (aam) Electronics and Computer Science. (aan) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering. (aao) Electronics and/or Telecommunication Engineering (Microwave). (aap) Electronics and Computer Engineering. (aaq) Electronics Communication and Instrumentation Engineering. (aar) Electronics Instrument & Control. (aas) Electronics Instrument & Control Engineering. (aat) Instrumentation & Control Engineering. (aau) Instrument & Control Engineering. (aav) Information Technology. (aaw) Spacecraft Technology. (aax) Engineering Physics. (aay) Electric Power and Machinery Engineering. (aaz) Infotech Engineering. (aba) Cyber Security. Aeronautical Engineer (Mechanical) {AE (M)} - Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks each in Physics and Mathematics at 10+2 level and a minimum of four years degree graduation/integrated post-graduation qualification in Engineering/Technology from recognised University OR cleared Sections A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India by actual studies with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent in the following disciplines:- (aaa) Aerospace Engineering. (aab) Aeronautical Engineering. (aac) Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. (aad) Mechanical Engineering. (aae) Mechanical Engineering and Automation. (aaf) Mechanical Engineering (Production). (aag) Mechanical Engineering (Repair and Maintenance). (aah) Mechatronics. (aaj) Industrial Engineering. (aak) Manufacturing Engineering. (aal) Production and Industrial Engineering. (aam) Materials Science and Engineering. (aan) Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. (aao) Aerospace and Applied Mechanics. (aap) Automotive Engineering. (aaq) Robotics (aar) Nanotechnology (aas) Rubber Technology and Rubber Engineering.

Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches

Administration - Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

- Passed 10+2 and Graduate Degree (Minimum three years degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent. Education - Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline.

- Passed 10+2 and Post-Graduation with 50% in any discipline including integrated courses offering PG (Single degree without permission to exit and lateral entry) and with 60% marks in Graduation in any discipline. Logistics - Graduate Degree (Minimum three year degree course) in any discipline from a recognised university with 60% marks or equivalent or cleared section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised university with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

NCC Special Entry (Flying Branch)

NCC Air Wing Senior Division ‘C’ certificate acquired on or after 01 Dec 17. Minimum of 60% marks each in Maths and Physics at 10+2. Graduates with minimum three years degree course in any discipline from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR BE/B Tech degree (Four years course) from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent OR Candidates who have cleared Section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent.

AFCAT 02/2022 Selection Process

Candidates who submit their applications will be called for:

AFCAT written examination Officers Intelligence Rating Test & Picture Perception and Discussion test, Psychological test Group tests / Interview.

AFCAT 02/2022 Exam Pattern

AFCAT (For both Non-Technical & Technical Candidates)

Total Number of Questions - 100

Marks - 300

Time - 2hours

Engineering Knowledge Test (EKT-For Technical Candidates)

Total Number of Questions - 50

Marks - 150

Time - 45 minutes

AFCAT 02/2022 Syllabus

There will be questions from:

English - Comprehension, Error Detection, Sentence Completion/ Filling in of correct word, Synonyms, Antonyms and Testing of Vocabulary, Idioms and Phrases.

General Awareness - History, Geography, Civics, Politics, Current Affairs, Environment, Basic Science, Defence, Art, Culture, Sports, etc.

Numerical Ability - Decimal Fraction, Time and Work, Average, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Ratio & Proportion and Simple Interest, Time & Distance (Trains/Boats & Streams).

Reasoning and Military Aptitude Test - Verbal Skills and Spatial Ability

How to Apply for AFCAT 02/2022 Recruitment?