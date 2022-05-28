UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 161 Vice-Principal, Mineral Officer, Master, & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on upsc.gov.in for various posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsc.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 17 June 2022. A total of 161 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: 16 June 2022

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 17 June 2022

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Drug Inspector - 3 Posts

Assistant Keeper - 1 Post

Master - 1 Post

Mineral Officer - 20 Posts

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director - 20 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - 2 Posts

Vice-Principal- 131 Posts

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - 1 Post

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Drug Inspector - Bachelors Degree in relevant subject.

Assistant Keeper - Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute.

Master - Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution

Mineral Officer - Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining

Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Engineering from a recognized University or Institute. Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -Degree of a recognised University or equivalent

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute; OR Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute;

Vice-Principal- Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute; Bachelor of Education from a recognized university

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.D.( Social & Preventive Medicine)/ M.D.( Community Medicine) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Drug Inspector - 30 years

Assistant Keeper - 30 years

Master - 38 years

Mineral Officer - 30 years

Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -30 years

Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - 40* years for SCs and 38* years for OBCs

Vice-Principal-35 years

Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - 55*

UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 June 2022. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is 17 June 2022.