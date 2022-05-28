UPSC Recruitment 2022 for 161 Vice-Principal, Mineral Officer, Master, & Other Posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Drug Inspector, Master, Mineral Officer, Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director, Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing), and Others. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications online at upsc.gov.in. The last date for application submission is 17 June 2022. A total of 161 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates can check their educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.
Important Dates:
- Closing date for submission of online recruitment application through ORA website: 16 June 2022
- The last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 17 June 2022
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Drug Inspector - 3 Posts
- Assistant Keeper - 1 Post
- Master - 1 Post
- Mineral Officer - 20 Posts
- Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director - 20 Posts
- Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - 2 Posts
- Vice-Principal- 131 Posts
- Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - 1 Post
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Drug Inspector - Bachelors Degree in relevant subject.
- Assistant Keeper - Master’s degree in Anthropology from a recognized University or Institute; Diploma in Museology from a recognized University or Institute.
- Master - Master’s Degree in Chemistry from a recognized University; Degree in teaching from a recognized University or Institution
- Mineral Officer - Master’s Degree in Geology or Applied Geology or Economics or Bachelor’s Degree in Mining
Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.
- Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -Degree of a recognised University or equivalent
- Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - Degree in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Textile Processing or Textile Chemistry from a recognised University or Institute; OR Post Diploma in Textile Chemistry or Textile Processing from a recognised University or Institute;
- Vice-Principal- Master’s Degree from a recognized University / Institute; Bachelor of Education from a recognized university
- Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - A basic University or equivalent qualification included in any one of the Schedules to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and must be registered in a State Medical Register or Indian Medical Register. M.D.( Social & Preventive Medicine)/ M.D.( Community Medicine) from a recognized University/ Institution or equivalent.
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
- Drug Inspector - 30 years
- Assistant Keeper - 30 years
- Master - 38 years
- Mineral Officer - 30 years
- Assistant Shipping Master and Assistant Director -30 years
- Senior Lecturer (Textile Processing) - 40* years for SCs and 38* years for OBCs
- Vice-Principal-35 years
- Senior Lecturer (Community Medicine) - 55*
UPSC Recruitment 2022 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 16 June 2022. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is 17 June 2022.