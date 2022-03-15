Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 March 2022: 3000+ Vacancies Notified in RSMSSB, MP Vyapam, Air India, OCF & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 March 2022 Here. Also check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 15 March 2022: Today, more than 3000 vacancies have been notified in Air India, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), Bihar Police.

The above-mentioned organisations have published notifications for engagement of various posts in different departments. It is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 10th to post-graduation qualifications in the concerned departments. Candidates are advised to go through the hyperlinks given in this article and submit their applications as soon as possible.

Today, the major job of the day is from the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) for the recruitment of Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 ((Sub Group I). Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 online applications from tomorrow onwards.i.e. 16 March 2022. . A total of 208 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The minimum qualification required to apply for the above posts is Graduate/Post Graduate and Diploma in the concerned subject. The link to the MP Vyapam Recruitment 2022 online applications are given in the above article.

For Reference: MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 & Group 2 Recruitment 2022 (OUT): Apply Online from tomorrow onwards @peb.mp.gov.in

On the other hand, Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the various posts of Forester and Forest Guard. This is a huge opportunity for 10th/12th passed qualified candidates. To apply for the said posts, one should have working knowledge of Hindi Written in Devnagri Script and Knowledge of Rajasthan Culture along with their qualification. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of written test, PET/PST, Interview, Medical Exam, and Documentation. The last date for submitting online applications for RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022 is 29 March 2022.

For Reference: RSMSSB Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 2399 Vacancies from today onwards @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in