MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 & Group 2 Recruitment 2022 (OUT): Apply Online from tomorrow onwards @peb.mp.gov.in

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on mppeb.gov.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released a notification for the recruitment of Group 1 (Sub Group I) & Group 2 ((Sub Group I). Interested candidates will be able to submit applications for MPPEB Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 from tomorrow onwards. i.e. 16 March 2022. A total of 208 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The last date of the application process is 30 March 2022. However, the last date for making corrections in the application form is 4 April 2022. Candidates can read the notification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 30 March 2022

Last date for making corrections in the application form: 4 April 2022

Exam Date: 26, 27 April 2022

MPPEB Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Manager (Quality Controller) (Executive) - 14 Posts

District Senior Horticulture Development Officer - 6 Posts

Rural Horticulture Development Officer - 179 Posts

Assistant Quality Controller (Executive) - 9 Posts

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Manager (Quality Controller) (Executive) - Diploma, M.Sc, MBA

District Senior Horticulture Development Officer - PG (Horticulture) from a recognized University.

Rural Horticulture Development Officer - Graduation (Agriculture/ Agriculture Engineer/ Horticulture) from a recognized University.

Assistant Quality Controller (Executive) -B.Sc (Agriculture) from a recognized University.

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age Limit for Others: 40 Years

Maximum Age Limit for SC/ ST Candidates: 45 Years

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test.

Groups Total Marks Subjects Group 1 200 General Science, General Hindi, English, Maths, General Science, General Computer Science, Aptitude Test and Relevant subject Group 2 200 General Science, General Hindi, English, Maths, General Science, General Computer Science, Aptitude Test and Relevant subject

Download MPPEB Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

MPPEB Group 1 and Group 2 Online Application Form - to active soon

How to apply for MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 16 March to 30 March 2022. After the submission of the online application, candidates can take a printout of the application form for future reference.

MP Vyapam (MPPEB) Group 1 Group 2 Recruitment 2022 Application Fee