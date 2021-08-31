Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 August 2021: Apply for 8100+ Posts under Ministry of Defence, RPSC, CGPSC, DSE and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Various government organizations have announced different 8100+ Government Jobs today i.e. Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 August 2021...If you are preparing for the government job then you have the golden opportunity to grab these opportunities. Out of 8100+ Government Jobs, you have the chance to apply for major Government Vacancies including Statistical Officer, Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer, ITI Apprentice, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and others.
These jobs have been announced by leading organizations of the country including Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) , Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha, Ministry of Defence and others. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
5. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)
Post Name: Statistical Officer
Vacancies: 43
Last Date: 02 October 2021
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/rpsc-so-recruitment-notification-application-process-download-pdf-1630031196-1
4. Organization: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)
Post Name: Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO).
Vacancies: 67
Last Date: 7 October 2021
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/cgpsc-adppo-recruitment-2021-notification-and-online-application-link-1630397216-1
3. Organization: Ministry of Defence
Post Name: Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor
Vacancies: 400
Last Date: 17 September 2021
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dsc-odisha-teacher-recruitment-2021-download-notification-check-online-application-link-qualification-1630394006-1
2. Organization: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)
Post Name: ITI Apprentice
Vacancies: 965
Last Date: 21 September 2021
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/western-coalfield-wcl-apprentice-recruitment-2021-notification-1630401297-1
1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha
Post Name: Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)
Vacancies: 6700+
Last Date: 30 September 2021
https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dsc-odisha-teacher-recruitment-2021-download-notification-check-online-application-link-qualification-1630394006-1