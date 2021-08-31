Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 August 2021: Apply for 8100+ Posts under Ministry of Defence, RPSC, CGPSC, DSE and Others

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 31 August 2021, by the leading Government Organizations including RPSC, CGPSC, Ministry of Defence and others. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day: Various government organizations have announced different 8100+ Government Jobs today i.e. Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–31 August 2021...If you are preparing for the government job then you have the golden opportunity to grab these opportunities. Out of 8100+ Government Jobs, you have the chance to apply for major Government Vacancies including Statistical Officer, Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer, ITI Apprentice, Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and others.

These jobs have been announced by leading organizations of the country including Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) , Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha, Ministry of Defence and others. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

5. Organization: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Post Name: Statistical Officer

Vacancies: 43

Last Date: 02 October 2021

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/rpsc-so-recruitment-notification-application-process-download-pdf-1630031196-1

4. Organization: Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC)

Post Name: Assistant District Public Prosecution Officer (ADPPO).

Vacancies: 67

Last Date: 7 October 2021

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/cgpsc-adppo-recruitment-2021-notification-and-online-application-link-1630397216-1

3. Organization: Ministry of Defence

Post Name: Civil Motor Driver, Cleaner, Cook, Civilian Catering Instructor

Vacancies: 400

Last Date: 17 September 2021

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dsc-odisha-teacher-recruitment-2021-download-notification-check-online-application-link-qualification-1630394006-1

2. Organization: Western Coalfields Limited (WCL)

Post Name: ITI Apprentice

Vacancies: 965

Last Date: 21 September 2021

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/western-coalfield-wcl-apprentice-recruitment-2021-notification-1630401297-1

1. Organization: Directorate of Secondary Education (DSE), Odisha

Post Name: Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

Vacancies: 6700+

Last Date: 30 September 2021

https://www.jagranjosh.com/articles/dsc-odisha-teacher-recruitment-2021-download-notification-check-online-application-link-qualification-1630394006-1