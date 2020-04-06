Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–06 April 2020: Apply for 200+ Central Railway, CMOH Jharghram, SAMEER, CGWB and AASL

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 06 April 2020 for 200+ more than vacancies in Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER), Chief Medical Officer of Health Jharghramm WB, Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) and Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Gujarat Ayurved University has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse & Others. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 30 April 2020.

Gujarat Ayurved University Recruitment 2020: 28 Vacancies for Laboratory Technician, Staff Nurse & Other Posts

Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Co-Pilot. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 18 September 2020.

AASL Recruitment 2020: 15 Vacancies for Co-Pilot Posts, Details Here

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Jharghram, WB has invited applications for the 130 posts of Labour at different health facilities of Jhargram Health District During COVID-19. The eligible candidates can check the official notification available on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department.

CMOH Jharghram Recruitment 2020 for 130 Labours, Apply @wbhealth.gov.in

Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) has invited applications for the Scientist B and C posts. Eligible applicants can apply for Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 30 April 2020.

SAMEER Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 30 Scientist B and C Posts

Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Young Professionals & Consultants. Interested candidates can apply to the posts on or before 25 April 2020.