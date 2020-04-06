CMOH Jharghram Recruitment 2020 for 130 Labours, Apply @wbhealth.gov.in

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jharghramm WB Job Notification: Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), Jharghram, WB has invited applications for the 130 posts of Labour at different health facilities of Jhargram Health District During COVID-19. The eligible candidates can check the official notification available on the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department.

According to the short notification released by Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jharghramm WB, the recruitment of 130 Labours at different Health Facilities of Jhargram Health District is needed during COVID-19 Pandemic Situation against Notification number 60-HS(MS)/HF/O/HS(MS)/S-03/2020, Dated 03 April 2020.

Candidates applying for Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jharghramm WB Job Notification should note that the wages of the differenct category of Labour will be fixed as per the guidance of the Governemnt of West Bengal.

Candidates can visit on the official website for details of the eligibilty criteair and other requirement for the Chief Medical Officer of Health, Jharghramm WB Job Notification.

How to Downlod CMOH Jharghram Recruitment 2020 for Labour Posts

Visit the official website of Government of West Bengal, Health and Family Department.e.- https://www.wbhealth.gov.in/

Visit to the WHAT'S NEW Section available on the home page of the website.

Click on the link "Temporary engagement of 130 daily wage labours at different health facilities of Jhargram HD during COVID-19 pandemic situation " displaying on the Home Page.

A new window will open on your screen where you will get the PDF of the desired notice.

Download the PDF of the notification and save for future help.

