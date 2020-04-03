AASL Recruitment 2020: 15 Vacancies for Co-Pilot Posts, Details Here

AASL Recruitment 2020: Airline Allied Services Limited (AASL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Co-Pilot. Interested candidates can apply to the posts latest by 18 September 2020.

Important Dates:

Notification Date: 3 April 2020

Last date for submission of application for AASL Recruitment 2020: 18 September 2020

AASL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Co-Pilot- 15 Posts

AASL Co-Pilot Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10+2 passed (with Physics & Maths) from a recognized Board/University.

AASL Co-Pilot Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 45 years (Upper Age Limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST & 3 Years for OBC Candidates)

AASL Co-Pilot Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

After scrutiny of the application, candidates who fulfil the above eligibility criteria will be required to appear for Simulator Proficiency Assessment Check (SPAC). The cost of SPAC will be payable by the candidate. Candidates, who qualify the SPAC, will be required to appear for a personal interview. The selection would be done in phases as per the receipt of application.

AASL Co-Pilot Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply for AASL Co-Pilot Recruitment 2020 by sending applications along with Alliance Air Alliance Bhawan Domestic Terminal -1, IGI Airport, New Delhi -110037 on or before 18 September 2020.

AASL Co-Pilot Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC - Rs. 1500/-

SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman - Nil

